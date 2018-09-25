Lil Wayne Teases ‘Carter V’ Announcement on Twitter

Lil Wayne drew the ire of the internet last week when his album Tha Carter V didn’t come out on its anticipated release date. Longtime fans took to Twitter and Instagram to voice their disappointment, which Wayne and his Young Money camp failed to address publicly. Until today.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wayne hopped on Twitter to announce that he would be making an announcement at 5 p.m. The current belief among fans is that the rapper will provide an update on the status of Tha Carter V and whether or not fans should expect to hear it anytime soon. Check out the tweet below.

announcement at 5pm 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 25, 2018

Wayne Has Yet to Address ‘Tha Carter V’ Delay

Wayne is no stranger to delays and album setbacks. Tha Carter V has been on the shelf for years, and when the album missed its initial release date of December 2014, Wayne put out the mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait 2 as a condolence prize for the fans.

In February 2015, Wayne followed up Sorry 4 the Wait 2 with the Free Weezy Album. The album was an official studio release on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal, and allowed the rapper to take shots at his Cash Money boss Birdman and the legal issues that he was dealing with at the time.

His Twitter Announcement Will Be Made at 5 p.m.

In a 2017 interview with XXL Magazine, Wayne spoke on the importance of Tha Carter V, and what it means to him to put the album out as he sees fit. “Of course you’re going to see Tha Carter V. I just don’t want to put it out the wrong way,” he explained. “Honestly, I can do what I want at any time. The fans deserve it to be right and that’s how it’s gonna be. I’ma make sure it’s right. I can drop whatever I want to drop. That’s why I keep dropping whatever I want to drop. But I’m not gonna give them Carter V the wrong way.”

“Carter V is done. It’s on the shelf, just ready to drop,” he added. “I ain’t gotta do that. I move on and keep it moving and give them what I’m doing right now. Carter V is ready to be listened to. It’s just gotta be listened to the right way and like I said, I’m not gonna give it to them wrong.”

There is an ongoing theory that Tha Carter V will drop on September 28, as has been hinted at by the countdown tags that athletes like Kobe Bryant, Michael Vick, and James Harden have been posting on Instagram. You can learn more about the countdown theory by clicking the link above.

Recently, however, Wayne has been less clear on the status of the album. In his Billboard interview, the rapper hesitated to discuss particular song titles or collaborations, as he said the final tracklist was still being worked on. The announcement that he announced on Twitter may provide fans with a concrete release date, or possibly a condolence mixtape as Wayne has done so often in the past. Tune back in at 5 p.m. to find out.