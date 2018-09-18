Is This the Tracklist for Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’? Not Likely

Tha Carter V is almost here. The anticipated album from Lil Wayne, which fans have been waiting on since 2013, is set for release on Friday, September 21. The official artwork has been released, but the song titles and features are still a mystery.

It’s unclear whether Wayne will officially reveal them before the album’s release, but a tracklist has reportedly been leaked online. The tracklist in question reveals a two disc album with nearly 30 tracks. Check it out below.

Lil Wayne is dropping “Tha Carter V” September 21st. Here is the tentative tracklist for @LilTunechi's #ThaCarterV, which song are you most eager to hear? pic.twitter.com/5bOqNZF3ve — Clonefluence Inc. (@Clonefluence) September 16, 2018

SIDE A

1. Better Get ‘Em

2. Start This Sh*t Off Right (featuring Christina Milian)

3. Light Up (featuring Justin Timberlake)

4. Believe Me (featuring Drake)

5. Open Safe

6. Take It Slow

7. Mute (featuring Big Sean)

8. Start a Fire (featuring Christina Milian)

9. Famous (featuring Reginae Carter)

10. Mona Lisa (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

11. Moral to the Story

12. Sin/Sip (featuring 2 Chainz)

13. Scottie Pippen

14. Life of Mr. Carter

15. St. Louis

SIDE B

1. She Said Better Get ‘Em

2. Gotti (featuring The Lox)

3. Grindin’ (featuring Young Jeezy and Young Thug)

4. Holy

5. Just Chill (featuring Justin Bieber)

6. If I Don’t She’s Mine

7. Shake It

8. Velvet

9. Form Good

10. Good Poison (featuring Mikky Ekko)

11. No Brainer (featuring Flow)

12. Never Really Mattered (featuring Nicki Minaj)

13. Brad Pitt (featuring B.o.B)

14. Mano y Mano (featuring Gudda Gudda)

15. Murda (featuring Flow)

16. Let It All Work Out

Several of the Track Titles Match Existing Leaks

Many of the song titles align with what we’ve heard so far. The tracks “Believe Me” and “Start a Fire” were all released as promotional singles during the album’s 2014 rollout, and “Just Chill,” as well as “Mona Lisa” and “Life of Mr. Carter” were leaked online in the past year.

The listed features also align with the artists that Wayne has been said to have worked with. Drake, Christina Milian, and Kendrick Lamar have spoken about their involvement in Tha Carter V over the past few years, as have Justin Bieber and Big Sean. Those who haven’t mentioned their involvement, like Gudda Gudda and Nicki Minaj, make sense as they’re still signed to Wayne’s Young Money record label.

Conversely, there are several reasons to question the validity of the tracklist. Neither Wayne nor any of his camp has confirmed the the tracklist as legitimate, and some of the tracks have discrepancies in terms of who’s listed as guests. For example, the track “Just Chill” is said to feature French Montana as well as Bieber, but the latter is the only artist listed.

Wayne Has Yet to Confirm Whether ‘Tha Carter V’ Is a Double Album

There is also the matter of the double album. Wayne has not spoken on how many tracks will have made the final tracklist, and whether tracks that have been leaked online will be scrapped in favor of new material. In a recent interview with Billboard, Wayne spoke on the album and how much work he’s put into it.

“I’m very much a perfectionist,” he explained. “I don’t know what it’s setting me up for — some big comeback, or maybe some big fall back or whatever — but it’s setting me up for something, and I’m ready.” The publication also notes that Wayne is leery about revealing the final tracklist because the album is “still in flux.”

For additional information on Tha Carter V, and who is expected to guest on the final album, check out the post below.