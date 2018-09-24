Is This the Tracklist for Logic’s ‘Young Sinatra 4’?

Young Sinatra 4 is almost here. The anticipated album from Logic, and the latest installment in his Young Sinatra series, is set for release on Friday, September 28. The official artwork for the album has been released, as had the lead single, “Everybody Dies,” but the song titles and features are still a mystery.

It’s unclear whether Logic will reveal them before the album’s release, but a tracklist has reportedly been leaked online. The tracklist in question reveals a single disc album with fourteen individual songs. Check them out below.

Aaaaaand “Young Sinatra 4” has officially leaked.. here’s tracklisting for you guys pic.twitter.com/nTUuBI5Dbk — drew 🎧 (@drewmarin3) September 23, 2018

1. Thank You (featuring Lucy Rose & The RattPack)

2. The Glorious Five

3. YSIV

4. ICONIC (featuring Jaden Smith)

5. Everybody Dies

6. The Return

7. The Adventures of Stoney Bob (featuring Kajo, Slaydro & Big Lenbo)

8. Ordinary Day (featuring Hailee Steinfeld)

9. Wu-Tang Forever (featuring Wu-Tang Clan)

10. Street Dreams II

11. Last Call

12. Legacy

13. One Day (featuring Ryan Tedder)

14. 100 Miles and Running (featuring Wale & John Lindahl)

According to Reddit, the rumored tracklist was uncovered by using Shazam, and many of the song titles align with what we’ve heard so far. The track “Everybody Dies” was already released as a promotional single, and “One Day,” featuring OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, was performed live at the 2018 VMAs. During the performance, Logic and Tedder wore t-shirts that said “F*ck the Wall” and brought out Latino families in protest of President Trump’s promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Watch the performance below.

Wu-Tang Clan Have Been Confirmed to Appear on the Album

Some of the listed features also align with the artists that Logic has been said to have worked with. On September, he hopped on Instagram to announce that all the living members of the Wu-Tang Clan would appear on the album.

“You know how you not supposed to give secrets about your album?” he wrote. “But then you tell everybody that you have the entire Wu-Tang Clan featured on your album? You didn’t even release the track list, but the whole Wu-Tang — RZA, GZA, Inspectah [Deck].”

Logic just revealed that the entire Wu-Tang clan is featured on YSIV pic.twitter.com/cMQfvyroH9 — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) September 17, 2018

Wale & Hailee Steinfeld Are Rumored to Be on the Album

Logic has long spoken about his admiration for Wu-Tang. In a 2014 interview with Complex, the rapper said that his debut Under Pressure was inspired by albums like Wu-Tang Forever and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx by Wu-Tang member Raekwon. Wale also teased a collaboration with Logic earlier this year.

On April 19, the D.C. rapper posted a snippet of an untitled track with Logic on his Instagram. It’s possible that this could be “100 Miles and Running,” or at least a track cut during the same recording sessions.

Neither Logic Nor His Camp Have Confirmed the Tracklist

Conversely, there are several reasons to question the validity of the tracklist. Neither Logic nor his camp has confirmed the the tracklist as legitimate, and some fans have pointed out the odd fact that several of the song titles are taken from notable songs like Kanye West’s “Last Call,” N.W.A.’s “100 Miles and Running,” and “Wu-Tang Forever,” which is both a 1997 Wu-Tang album and a 2013 song by Drake. In the past Logic has released freestyles over pre-existing beats, but Young Sinatra 4 is slated to be a studio album, so the odds of them being new freestyles are slim.

Whether or not the leaked tracklist turns out to be accurate, Logic has announced that Young Sinatra 4 will be his strongest release to date. “The best album I’ve ever made?

The fans seem to think so,” he wrote on Twitter. “YSIV 9/28.”