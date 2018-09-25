LISTEN: Every Snippet from Logic’s ‘Young Sinatra IV’

We’re days away from the release of Logic’s Young Sinatra IV. The album, which is the culmination of the rapper’s mixtape series, comes out on Friday, September 28, and will include features from the likes of Wale, Hailee Steinfeld, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Logic recently released the tracklist for the album, and a pair of promotional singles, “Everybody Dies” and “One Day” featuring OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. What some fans may not know, however, is that the rapper has been teasing snippets of the other tracks throughout the year. We’ve collected all the Young Sinatra IV snippets so far, each of which you can check out below.

‘The Glorious Five’

Logic previewed this hard-hitting track on September 20. The snippet was posted on his Snapchat and later uploaded on an Instagram fan account. “This album too fire,” the rapper wrote, with several fire emojis, while the Instagram caption that accompanied the track read: “This song and the whole album will be in your hands in 8 days.”

‘Wu-Tang Forever’ featuring Wu-Tang Clan

Arguably the most anticipated track on the album, “Wu-Tang Forever” sees Logic team up with all the living members of the titular group. The official tracklist confirms that RZA, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa will contribute vocals. The snippet that Logic uploaded to Snapchat lasts a brief five seconds, and sees him dancing to the track in a kitchen.

‘100 Miles And Running’ featuring Wale & John Lindahl

Another buzzed about collaboration, “100 Miles and Running” features Logic and Wale spitting over a bouncy, DC-inspired instrumental. Wale previewed the track on Snapchat on April 20 with the caption:n “Logic x Folarin… he killed this joint.” The video shows Wale dancing to the track in a living room. This will be the first time that Logic and Wale have officially collaborated.

‘Ordinary Day’ featuring Hailee Steinfeld

Another brief snippet, “Ordinary Day” was originally posted under the title “The Night Goes On.” It was initially believed that the track would be part of Logic’s Ultra85, which is said to be Logic’s final studio album, some Reddit users think that it has been reworked as a duet with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld for the upcoming release. Check out the looped snippet above.

‘The Adventures of Stoney Bob’

Mary Jane Freestyle on the Tour Bus pic.twitter.com/MyW6D8VlOQ — Young Sinatra (@Logic301) July 4, 2018

Logic previewed this energetic track during the 4th of July on Twitter. It was originally titled “Mary Jane Freestyle on the Tour Bus,” but it is now believed that this is part of the Young Sinatra IV track “The Adventures of Stoney Bob.” Check out the minute long verse above.

‘Last Call’

While it remains to be seen whether Logic named this track after the closer on Kanye West’s 2004 debut The College Dropout, “Last Call” does have the feel and tone of an ending. The breakbeat instrumental harkens back to the earlier Young Sinatra mixtapes, while the lyrics find Logic reflecting on his past and his struggles growing up.

For additional information on Young Sinatra IV and its tracklist, be sure to check out the link below.