Mac Miller & Ariana Grande’s Relationship: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mac Miller has died at age 26 from an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

For years, the rapper dated pop sensation Ariana Grande. The two broke up amicably in May. Read on to learn more about their relationship history.

1. They Dated from August 2016 to May 2018

Grande confirmed her relationship with Miller during a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres show in September 2016. “This is so crazy. I’ve never had the relationship talk on a show before,” she said. Asked directly by DeGeneres if she was happy with Miller, she said, “Yes.”

The two collaborated on a handful of projects through Miller’s career, including Grande’s 2013 breakout single, “The Way”, in which they can be seen flirting throughout the video.

According to Billboard.com, their first interaction took place on November 22, 2012, when Ariana posted on Twitter, “Watching the parade from the couch all warm and cozy in our apartment. What are you thankful for at the moment? ❤.” Miller responded to the post, “the velvet revival.” He then asked Grande if she’d be interested in a duet together.

Not long after, the pair came out with a cover of the song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

2. He Recently Opened up About the Difficulty of Splitting with Grande

In an interview with Rolling Stone from August 3, Miller opened up about his breakup with Grande and his battle with substance abuse.

He also said that he hadn’t talked to Grande since their breakup. Discussing life after the split, Miller told the outlet, “I was getting my bearings, figuring out how to move. So I didn’t feel like I owed anyone an answer. No one’s entitled to anything. Would I rather that no one said anything and life just moved on normally? Of course. But you know what? I’m OK with that. I really am. I know what actually happened in reality, and that’s enough for me.”

In the piece, Miller also admitted that he had been a secluded life as of late. “I literally just heard ‘Despacito’ for the first time a few weeks ago,” he said.

3. He Was Arrested with a DUI & Hit and Run Charges Days After His Break up with Grande

Ariana confirms that her Mac have broke up💖 pic.twitter.com/DCKndFC0bD — TheGrandeRoom ☾ (@TheGrandeRoom) May 10, 2018

Days after the breakup, Miller was arrested on DUI and hit and run charges after he “allegedly crashed his Mercedes SUV into a power pole near his LA home and fled the scene,” according to Rolling Stone. His BAC was reportedly .15.

Sources at the time told TMZ that the incident took place in the San Fernando Valley around 1 am. Mac fled the scene along with two other passengers.

When police later arrived at his home, Miller admitted to driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

4. Grande Became Engaged to Pete Davidson One Month After Breaking up with Miller

Grande confirmed her break up with Mac Miller on May 10.

On June 11, TMZ announced that Grande had gotten engaged to Pete Davidson. The article read, “Sources tell us Pete popped the question to Ariana in the last week.”

According to TMZ, Davidson and Grande officially began dating immediately following Ariana’s split from Miller.

In late July, Miller sat down with Zane Lowe to for an interview on Beats 1 with Apple Music. Asked if he knew about the engagement, he said, “I kind of knew, but not really.”

He went on to say that people kept asking him if he was okay. “It’s strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it’s not negative,” Miller said. “It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me.”

5. Ariana Has Not yet Publicly Responded to His Passing

Ariana Grande disabled her comments on instagram, because sickos like these are posting this kinda shit. RIP to Mac Miller. This aint it. pic.twitter.com/m7P5lNjAG1 — Faduma 🇬🇧🇸🇴 (@ignis_leaena) September 7, 2018

On Friday, fans, friends, and celebrities rushed to Twitter to express their condolences and sadness over Miller’s passing. One person wrote, “No no no. @MacMiller was in my top 5 personal favorites when it comes to being a true artist- unbelievable talent and ability to express emotion through music and connect with the listener. This news actually hurts my heart, man 😭 I just hope is soul is at peace. RIP to a legend.”

Early Friday evening, Grande reportedly disabled her comments on Instagram.

The pop star received an influx of negative comments from users, with some writing comments like, “This is your fault” and “you did this to him.”

