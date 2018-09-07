Mac Miller Dead: Top Songs & Albums

Mac Miller has died. The popular rapper was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on Friday. The cause of death, per TMZ, is a suspected overdose. He was 26.

Miller had a lengthy career despite his relative youth, and underwent several changes in his musical style and content. Here’s a rundown of all the essential albums and songs that he released during his lifetime:

‘Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza’

Miller’s 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S. introduced him to the mainstream, where he scored with viral hits like “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Knock Knock.” Both tracks netted millions of views on YouTube and established Miller as a fun-loving party rapper. “Knock Knock,” supported by an infectious oldies sample, even managed to crack the Billboard Hot 100. Check it out below. You can download K.I.D.S. for free by clicking here.

‘Knock Knock’

Miller continued to refine this persona in 2011 with the mixtape Best Day Ever and the studio album Blue Slide Park. While critically derided, both were immensely popular with listeners, and the latter even debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. It remains the only Miller album with that distinction. Key tracks from Best Day Ever and Blue Slide Park include the success anthem “Donald Trump” and the old-school party jam “Party On Fifth Ave.” You can download Best Day Ever for free by clicking here.

‘Donald Trump’

With his 2013 sophomore effort, Watching Movies With the Sound Off, Miller moved into darker thematic territory. He began producing his own beats, and delving into topics like depression, drug abuse, and the perils of fame. The album earned stronger reviews than its predecessor despite charting lower on Billboard. Key tracks from Watching Movies With the Sound Off include “S.D.S.” and “Goosebumpz.” The former was produced by Flying Lotus.

‘S.D.S.’

In 2013, Miller scored a major crossover hit with the Ariana Grande single “The Way.” It peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, Miller’s highest-charting song to date, and sparked a romantic relationship that lasted until 2017. Miller continued to explore different styles with mixtapes like 2013’s Delusional Thomas and 2014’s Faces. In both, Miller continues to meld personal lyricism with experimental and lo-fi production.

‘The Way’

Delusional Thomas focused on old school and throwback beats, while Faces took a more jazzy, psychedelic approach. During this time, Miller gained attention for his musical prowess, and began producing for other rappers under the name Larry Fisherman. Key tracks from these mixtapes include “Bill” featuring Earl Sweatshirt and “Insomniak.”

‘Bill’ featuring Earl Sweatshirt

Miller returned to more accessible music with his 2015 studio album GO:OD AM. “Getting sober and ridding himself of depression are topics that GO:OD AM touches upon,” wrote AllMusic, “but rather than his past, the show and prove Miller is driven by his rebirth on an interesting and infectious LP that’s also his strongest to date.” While the lyrical content remained introspective, Miller’s production represented a meld of the experimental sounds he had been tinkering with and the pop sounds that he started his career with. Key tracks include “100 Grandkids” and “Weekend.”

‘100 Grandkids’

Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine represented yet another style change. He moved away from the pop-rap of GO:OD AM and embraced the funk and R&B of artists like Anderson Paak and Ty Dolla $ign (both of whom are featured here). The Divine Feminine also showcased Miller’s singing voice more than previous albums, and debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. Key tracks are “Dang!” and “My Favorite Part” featuring then-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

‘My Favorite Part’ featuring Ariana Grande

Miller’s last album, titled Swimming, was released on August 4. It was his most somber and reflective to date, and many felt the tone was due to his split from Grande. Miller handled most of the production, and the result was his most acclaimed album to date. Key tracks from Swimming include “Small Worlds” and the pensive “Self Care”, which was also Miller’s last music video.

‘Self Care’

