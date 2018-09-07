Mac Miller Girlfriend: Was the Rapper Dating Anyone?

Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. He was not dating anyone before his passing, according to Who’s Dated Who. His last known girlfriend was Ariana Grande.

According to TMZ, Miller has struggled with substance abuse in recent months. It seemed to become more intense following his split from Ariana Grande.

“The rapper wrecked his G-Wagon by wrapping it around a utility pole back in May and was arrested for DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene but cops say he later confessed at his home. He blew two times the legal limit,” TMZ reported.

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Announced Their Split in May 2018

Grande and Miller parted ways amicably, according to an Instagram post from Grande.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” the God Is a Woman singer captioned a photo with Miller.

Grande Started Dating Pete Davidson Right After She Split From Miller

Grande moved on from Miller rather quickly. She began dating Pete Davidson that same month.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f–k you. But I been hearing a lot of ‘people with bpd can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship,” Davidson wrote on his Instagram story, after chatter of his budding romance started.

Miller Didn’t Move on Romantically

Miller did not move on, publicly anyway. He hadn’t been seen with any other women since he and Grande parted ways.

Before Grande, Miller dated Nomi Leasure. The two were together for a brief period in 2007.

READ NEXT: Meet Burt Reynolds’ Only Son Quinton