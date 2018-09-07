Mac Miller Quotes: Words to Remember the Rapper By

Mac Miller’s quotes and lyrics made him one of the most popular rappers of his era. Miller tragically died on September 7 at the age of 26. Mac Miller’s cause of death was given as a “drug overdose” by TMZ. Miller was a proud son of the city of Pittsburgh and often included references to the city in his lyrics.

Here are the words we have to remember Mac Miller by:

I used to rap super openly about really dark s*** because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.

via Vulture August 2018.

Putting this album out is such a beautiful feeling. I just want to take a moment to thank you for lending me an ear. Music is such a special thing and moments like these never cease to amaze me. I hope you find something in these songs just as I found something making them.

via Twitter August 6.

They’re gonna try to tell you no, shatter all your dreams. But you gotta get up, and go and think of better things.

via “Live Free.”

When you feel sad, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Everyone has those days when you doubt yourself, and when you feel like everything you do sucks, but then there’s those days when you feel like Superman. It’s just the balance of the world. I just write to feel better.

via Vibe Magazine June 2013.

They told me never fall in love, it never works out in your favor. You’re way too young, and right now that’s just human nature.

via “All I Want Is You.”

Time goes by living without you. Hope you know, I’ve been thinking about you.

via “Poppy.”

If I hear someone say, ‘I’m voting for Trump,’ I can’t f*** with them. You can’t even act like you’re playing with the idea. Everything around his campaign is trash. This is life or death.

via Complex Magazine September 2018.

My regrets look just like text I shouldn’t send/And I got neighbors, they’re more like strangers/We could be friends/I just need a way out of my head/I’ll do anything for a way out/Of my head.

via “Come Back to Earth.”

There was nothing in my wallet, just a lot o’ dreaming/I built a crib on top o’ the Promised Land, we’ll call it even/Hm, I bring more flavor than all the seasons/Winter, spring, summer, fall, the grass is always greener ’til I cut it all.

via “So it Goes.”

I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from women is talking about my vulnerabilities and insecurities as being a strength rather than—I think when you’re young in relationships, you’re like, “I’m not gonna say anything cause I gotta be cool. I gotta act like a man,” you know what I mean? Learning to express that kind of stuff.

via W Magazine April 2017.

I went through depression and all that, but I was straight. I mean you can ask the people on my team, and they’ll tell you it was serious… but you’re talking to the person that was doing the drugs, so of course, I’ll be like ‘it wasn’t that serious.’ I know that I have an addictive personality, and it’s not always a substance. I’m addicted to something at all times. Like it’s always music but maybe sometimes it’s a pair of pants or something else. That’s just how my personality works.

via Vibe Magazine September 2018.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Jr’s Hunting Buddy Dies Mysteriously at 47