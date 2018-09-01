How to Watch Made In America Festival Livestream

Today marks the first day of the seventh annual Made In America Festival. The festival, curated by founder and legendary rapper Jay-Z, has a dazzling lineup of musical acts set to perform, which includes: Post Malone, Fat Joe, Nicki Minaj, BlocBoy JB, SOB X RBE, Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Ty Dolla $ign, Diplo, Miguel, Kweku Collins, Juice WRLD, and Janelle Monae.

We’ve provided the ways in which you can live stream the event, and the lineups for each respective day, below.

How to Stream & Watch Made In America 2018

2days until #madeinamerica2018 A post shared by Made In America Festival 2018 (@madeinamerica2018) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

If you were not fortunate enough to obtain tickets to the Made In America event, Tidal, Jay-Z’s exclusive streaming platform, there is a livestream option for subscribers on both Saturday and Sunday. The festival starts at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday and will continue until midnight. On Sunday, the livestream will go back up at 1 p.m. EST and go until 11:30 p.m. and will only be made available on Tidal.

The Made In America live stream will also be available to listen to exclusively on Tidal. If you have a pre-existing subscription, all you have to do is log in and click the Made In America link here.

If you don’t, there have a subscription, there is a way to watch the music festival for free. The platform offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Similar to past years, the show will feature a star-studded lineup with more than 60 entertainers performing overall. Organizers for the fest recently shared a day-to-day breakdown of the showcase, which lists the acts as follows:

Saturday, September 1

Rocky Stage : Post Malone, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Jessie Reyez, Tyla Yaweh

: Post Malone, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Jessie Reyez, Tyla Yaweh Liberty Stage : Zedd, Janelle Monae, 6lack, Sabrina Claudio, Preme, The Driver Era

: Zedd, Janelle Monae, 6lack, Sabrina Claudio, Preme, The Driver Era Skate Stage : Code Orange, White Reaper, Show Me The Body, Saba, Kweku Collins, Injury Reserve, Orion Sun, Armani White, D’usse Palooza

: Code Orange, White Reaper, Show Me The Body, Saba, Kweku Collins, Injury Reserve, Orion Sun, Armani White, D’usse Palooza Tidal Stage : BlocBoy JB, Juice Wrld, Davido, Sob X Rbe, Saint Jhn, Shoreline Mafia, Trouble, Odie, Amara La Negra

: BlocBoy JB, Juice Wrld, Davido, Sob X Rbe, Saint Jhn, Shoreline Mafia, Trouble, Odie, Amara La Negra Freedom Stage: Louis The Child, Snakehips, Tokimonsta, Elohim, Bloodpop, Louis Futon

Sunday, September 2