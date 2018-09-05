Donald Trump Ran for President Because of Gwen Stefani, Michael Moore Says

Michael Moore says Donald Trump ran for president because of Gwen Stefani and the money she was offered by NBC to appear on The Voice. That money made her NBC’s highest-paid star in 2015 and Trump reacted badly to it. Moore made the comments in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Moore is promoting his critique of Donald Trump’s presidency, a documentary titled, Farenheit 11/9.

Moore told the magazine after making his claim, “You hadn’t heard that before, have you?” Moore said that it was after Trump realized how much Stefani was receiving for her role as a judge on the talent show, that he decided to announce his run for president. Moore added, “He’d been talking about running for president since 1988, but he didn’t really want to be president. There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails.”

Coincidentally, it was when Stefani landed on The Voice that she met her current beau, apparent Trump supporter, Blake Shelton. The country singer told Billboard in July 2016, “A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it. I see people who don’t like and beat up people that do like him. You tell me, who’s crazy here? … I probably wish there was another option but there’s not.” Shelton followed that up with a tweet, “Hey before this gets going like it always does… I haven’t enforced ANYBODY for president. And I not going to. I don’t do that s***.” One of the leaders of the backlash against Shelton was actress Debra Messing, who later apologized to Stefani.

There had been rumors that members of Trump’s inauguration had reached out to Stefani to try and get her to appear at the event in January 2017.