Miller McCormick, Mac Miller’s Brother

Mac Miller’s brother was Miller McCormick. He is a graphic designer who designed his brother’s GO:OD AM album cover. The Miller brothers grew up in Pittsburgh, the children of architect, Mark McCormick, and photographer, Karen Meyers. Their father was a Christian and their mother was Jewish. The family celebrated Jewish holidays, leading Mac Miller’s claim to be, “The Coolest Jewish Rapper.” The brothers grew up in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

According to an article about the GO:OD AM album cover, McCormick is described as a “designer, illustrator, and photographer” who is based in Los Angeles. McCormick said in the feature that he and his brother have similar “work habits.” McCormick said that the pair had been living together during the creation of the album saying, “I noticed we worked at very odd hours, and our projects start with using our hands before we translate it digitally. We both combine those two worlds in a very similar way, even though I’m visual and he’s musical.” On his official website, McCormick lists his brother, rapper Big K.R.I.T and Warner Bros among his clients.

Miller McCormick’s brother died on September 7 at the age of 26. Mac Miller’s cause of death was given as a “drug overdose” by TMZ.

McCormick Miller Is a Penn State Graduate

McCormick says on his LinkedIn page that he studied graphic design at Penn State, graduating in 2012. From there McCormick has worked for various design companies as well as a stint at AccuWeather. His page says that in addition to his freelance work, he is a designer at Chandelier Creative. McCormick’s photography has appeared on the company’s website.

Some of Miller’s Fans Have Reached Out to McCormick to Offer Their Condolences

Some of Miller’s fans have reached out to McCormick to offer their condolences via Twitter and Facebook:

Too young to leave this Earth. Incredibly talented and will never be forgotten. RIP Malcolm 😞 Praying for @millermccormick and his family through these hard times. Stay strong❤️#MacMiller — Alora (@Asmittey) September 7, 2018

Sorry bruh, but it seems true…overdose — ‏﮼عبدالله 𓅓 (@saitamasan12) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller Had Also Referred to Rapper Whiz Khalifa as Being ‘Like a Big Brother’

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

In addition to his actual brother, Mac Miller had previously described fellow-Pittsburgh rapper, Wiz Khalifa, as a big brother. Miller said, “Wiz has been a big brother to me with this music thing so far. Our relationship is beyond music. He really is just my homie, whether I will be making music or not.”

