Miss America 2018-2019 Competition Time, Date & Channel

Tonight is the 2019 Miss America Competition and the annual event has put through some changes this year. For example, the swimsuit competition has been eliminated and the organization wishes to no longer refer to the event as a pageant. It will now just be called a competition.

MISS AMERICA 2018-2019 TIME & DATE: The competition is for the 2019 Miss America, but it is always held in 2018, which can be confusing for some. This year’s competition takes place on September 9, 2018, airing live from 9 – 11 p.m. ET and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.

MISS AMERICA 2018-2018 TV CHANNEL: The event broadcasts from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall. This year’s competition airs on the ABC network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

MISS AMERICA 2018-2019 HOSTS: Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is the host this year. With her, comedian and TV personality Ross Mathews joins her in the hosting duties.

MISS AMERICA 2018-2019 JUDGES: There are several big names in the mix on the judges’ panel this year. Former boxer and TV personality Laila Ali, on-air personality Bobby Bones, country music singer Jessie James Decker, music producer and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, news anchor Soledad O’Brien, Dry Bar founder Alli Webb, and singer Carnie Wilson make up all of the judges.

MISS AMERICA 2018 WINNER: Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was the winner of last year’s pageant. In recent months, Mund released an open letter, accusing Miss America executive Gretchen Carlson, along with other officials, of bullying during her reign, as reported by The NY Times. Carlson denied the allegations, though Mund was backed by several former titleholders in the Miss America organization.

MISS AMERICA 2019 PRELIMINARY WINNERS: The On Stage Interview Awards, during the preliminaries, went to Miss Massachusetts, Miss Virginia and Miss Wisconsin. The Talent Awards went to Miss Florida, Miss Indiana and Miss Louisiana. For the Quality of Life Awards, the winner was Miss Arkansas. The first runner-up was Miss Maryland, the second runner-up was Miss Mississippi, and the finalists were Miss DC, Miss Georgia, Miss New Jersey and Miss Tennessee.

For the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) National Miracle Maker Awards, the winner was Miss South Carolina. The first runner-up was Miss Kansas and the second runner-up was Miss Alabama. For the STEM Scholarship Awards, the winners were Miss Massachusetts, Miss Montana and Miss Nevada. The finalists were Miss Vermont and Miss New Hampshire.

The Women in Business Scholarship Award winners were Miss Hawaii and Miss South Dakota. The finalists were Miss Nebraska and Miss Tennessee.

The preliminaries took place from September 4–7, 2018, and they help to pick the top 15 contestants who take center stage on pageant night. The judges for this year’s preliminary competition included Bonnie Caroll, the President of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; Arts and Education exec Courtney Blackwell Burton; award-winning hair designer Bobby H. Grayon, musician J’Anna Jacoby, The Root managing editor Lyne Pitts; TV host Nancy Redd; and entrepreneur Bill Townsend.

MISS AMERICA 2019 CATEGORIES: Usually, the categories include Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Evening Wear, Talent, Interview and On-Stage questions. With the swimsuit competition being eliminated, AL.com has reported that it will be replaced by contestants participating in a live, interaction question and answer session with the judges. Other pageants that have eliminated the swimsuit category have replaced it with active wear.

