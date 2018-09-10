Miss America 2019 Judges & Hosts

The 2019 Miss America pageant airs on September 9, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. There are 51 contestants vying for the new title of Miss America, bringing talent, beauty and brilliance to the stage. Last year, Bachelor host Chris Harrison hosted the event, but this year, Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and TV personality Ross Mathews are the hosts. As for the judges, they include former boxer and TV host Laila Ali, radio personality Bobby Bones, country music artist and reality star Jessie James Decker, music producer and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, news anchor Soledad O’Brien, Dry Bar founder Alli Webb, and music icon Carnie Wilson.

When asked about her excitement to host Miss America, Inaba told TV Insider that, “I’m honored to be hosting this year, especially in the day and age of women empowerment. To be part of an organization that celebrates diversity and the strength of women in so many ways is incredible.” Inaba then added that, “It’s always a bit nerve wracking to do something new. But at the same time, I’m a dancer and choreographer and it feels like going back to my roots, in fact it truly is going back, because my first assistant choreography job was at Miss America. It’s thrilling to be going back in a whole new capacity. Also, I think I am just as excited as the women competing to bring this new version of the show to everyone.”

Miss America chairman, Gretchen Carlson, recently released a statement about how the Me Too movement should be credited with the renovations the organization has made to the Miss America competition. According to The Washington Post, Carlson stated that, “We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment. We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

