Who Won Miss America 2019 Tonight?

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was last year’s 2018 winner of Miss America, which meant that tonight, she had to relinquish her crown to one of 51 hopefuls at the 2019 Miss America Competition. So, who won the 2018 Miss America pageant tonight? And the results are …

The fourth runner-up for Miss America 2019 is Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, followed by Miss Florida Taylor Tyson, as the third runner-up. The second runner-up was then announced as Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway. This meant that it was down to Miss New York Nia Franklin and Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei. Oei could be seen telling Franklin, “you have it,” before hearing the news.

And the winner of Miss America 2019 is Miss New York Nia Franklin. Upon the announcement of the winner, Franklin was given her own crown and a bouquet of roses as she walked up and down the stage, waving to the audience.

Upon accepting the crown, the winner takes on a year of responsibilities in addition to a ton of wonderful perks. Two of the many rewards include a $50,000 scholarship and a six-figure salary.

The top 10 contestants tonight each performed their talents for the judges. Miss DC Allison Farris played the piano for her talent tonight. Miss Louisiana Holli Conway performed the song “I Believe” by Fantasia for her talent. Miss Alabama Callie Walker performed an upbeat ballet on stage tonight. Miss Colorado Ellery Jones performed an original spoken word poem, titled “Tending the Garden In My Chest.”

Miss Floria Taylor Tyson used music as her talent in the competition today, also playing the piano. She played the classical piece, the Mephisto Waltz. Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras incorporated some music into the competition as well, singing Andra Day’s hit song “Rise Up”. Unfortunately, her performance was very off-key. Next up, was Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei, with a dance routine.

Miss Nebraska Jessica Shultis took the stage to perform a monologue about her diagnosis with cancer for her talent. In 2013, she was diagnosed, but today, she is a survivor. Nia Franklin, Miss New York, took the stage in a red gown to perform an opera song for her talent. Miss Idaho Nina Forest, who is a pianist like several other contestants, took the stage for a classical performance as well.

According to the official Miss America website, the new Miss America “will work with the [Miss America Organization] team to develop goals and execute on tactics to advance her chosen Social Impact Initiative … she also serves as the National Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network; raising funds and awareness for families who otherwise would not be able to afford quality medical care in urgent circumstances.” In addition, the site wrote that, “Starting this year, candidates will no longer be judged on outward appearance. The choice of wardrobe is now open so everyone can express their own very individual style. Throughout the competition, candidates will have opportunities to advocate for their social initiatives. And to demonstrate how they are uniquely qualified for the exciting, challenging 365-day job of Miss America.”

