Miss America 2019: Top 15 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Tonight is the 2019 Miss America Pageant and the current winner, Cara Mund (pictured above), will relinquish her crown to one lucky woman. Over the past week, the 51 contestants have competed in three nights of preliminary competitions and now these women have been narrowed down to the top 15 winners. Check out which contestants have been chosen to move on in the competition below as they are announced live.

And the top 15 semi-finalists are …

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson

Yesterday was the placement lottery for all of the women competing for #MissAmerica2019! Miss Florida Taylor Tyson is Candidate #4 in the Alpha Group!

Read all the latest MAO news here (scroll down after you've clicked): https://t.co/LGzT2gaLh9 pic.twitter.com/SnUPxW8LqB — Pageant Planet (@pageantplanet) July 10, 2018

When she was 15 years old, she realized she really wanted to defy stereotypes.

Miss Minnesota Michaelene Karlen

This candidate came up with her own skincare.

Miss District of Columbia Allison Farris

She hopes to be a mentor and help women take on leadership positions.

Miss Colorado Ellery Jones

Jones hopes to one day be a professor at a prestigious university.

Miss Idaho Nina Forest

She is the very first Asian-American Miss Idaho and she hopes to represent diversity.

Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei

Her aspirations include being a correspondent for football.

Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway

The day of the pageant is actually her birthday.

Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine

She said she came out when she was 12 years old in a small town and dealt with a lot of hatred.

Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras

She brew up with her father incarcerated and hopes to help others in her situation.

Miss Washington Danamarie McNicholl

McNicholl hopes to learn from skilled journalists to live out her dreams.

Miss Nebraska Jessica Shultis

Shultis said that America is the land of opportunity and growth.

Miss New York Nia Franklin

Her father gave her her name and he is a rock for her in life.

Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei

She dedicates herself to the sciences.

Miss Oklahoma Ashley Thompson

She hopes to be a nonprofit human rights attorney one day.

Miss Alabama Callie Walker

Walker was surprised that the swimsuit competition was taken away and she said she believes change is hard, but good.

Opening up the competition, each of the contestants was shown dressed in casual clothing, in a pre-taped segment. They each spoke about being inclusive, confident and empowered, while the song “This Is Me”, from The Greatest Showman, played in the background. The hosts were then briefly introduced, followed by the individual self-introductions by each of the contestants.

This year’s pageant has had a lot of changes, one of which being the elimination of the swimsuit competition. There is a great focus on inclusion this year and going forward.