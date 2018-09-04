‘Model Squad’ Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight is the premiere of E!’s latest series, Model Squad, at 8pm ET/PT.

Model Squad

Model Squad is E!’s latest docuseries, and follows the world’s most high-profile models as they navigate the competitive and sometimes contentious industry of modeling. The main cast of the show includes Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, and Caroline Lowe, among others.

In a recent interview with Fox, model Devon Windsor spoke about what it means to have thick skin in the industry– some of which will be discussed on tonight’s premiere. She told the outlet, “You definitely have to grow that thick skin because otherwise you’ll just get chewed up and spit out,” Windsor said. “It’s a harsh world out there.” The model has walked the runway for couture brands like Chanel, Balmain, and has appeared on the pages of Maxim and Vogue Germany.

Model Squad is produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate and IMG. It will premiere for two weeks through September 14. Who is Olivia Culpo, one of the show’s stars? Most people recognize Culpo as Miss Universe 2012. She won the Miss Rhode Island USA first, then went on to be crowed Miss USA, and subsequently, Miss Universe.

Be sure to tune into the premiere of Model Squad tonight on E! at 8pm ET/PT.