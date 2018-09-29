Molly Ephraim Ignores ‘Last Man Standing’ Chatter After Premiere

Molly Ephraim has left Last Man Standing and hasn’t responded to the outcry from fans who want her to rejoin the show. The actress has been active on social media this week but has seemingly ignored fans who have been begging for her to return to the television comedy, which kicked off its seventh season on Friday night.

Ephraim received several messages on social media asking if she would ever consider returning to Last Man Standing. However, the actress tweeted about the Brett Kavanaugh hearing a couple of times and hasn’t said anything about Last Man Standing.

“So, guess you’re not gonna come back or anything,” one Twitter user commented.

“I MISS MANDY!!!!!” wrote another.

Ephraim portrayed the role of Mandy Baxter, Mike and Vanessa’s middle child, for the show’s first six seasons. When ABC canceled the show after its sixth season, Ephraim moved forward with her career — perhaps not thinking that the show would get picked up by another network.

“When the show was canceled… [Molly] got involved in some different things, so when [Last Man Standing] came back, she was not able to do it. It’s unfortunate. We love her deeply. She’s a big part of who we were. But [it’s] exciting for us to look around and see who we can get to play that character. We want someone to come in and not play Molly Ephraim. We want somebody to come in and play Mandy. We’ve seen a lot of great actresses,” EP Matt Berry told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, according to an August 2018 report from TV Line.

Ephraim was replaced by actress Molly McCook, who fans feel didn’t really nail the role of Mandy Baxter. Fans have been tweeting using the hashtag #NotMyMandy to show their disproval of the new Mandy. You can see some of those tweets below.

It’s just not the same 😫 #notmymandy — Gabrielle Majetich (@GabbiDeMarco) September 29, 2018

Even without Molly Ephraim, Last Man Standing kicked off its seventh season with incredible ratings. Episode one brought in 8 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Entertainment Weekly.

