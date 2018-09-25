Nicki Minaj Donates $25k to Geoffrey Owens

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been in the news for a lot of negative, rather than positive as of late. Whether she was arguing on Twitter with Travis Scott or fighting with Cardi B at fashion week, Minaj was getting a ton negative press on the internet.

This week is a different story though. Does everybody remember a few weeks back when Fox News published a controversial story on The Cosby Show actor, Geoffrey Owens? The former actor was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s as a grocery bagger. As the picture of Owens at work went around the internet, Fox New received some major backlash for ‘Job Shaming’ Owens.

So, after reading the story, Nicki Minaj promised on her “Queen Radio” segment recently that she would donate $25k to Owens. It took a while for Owens to receive the money as TMZ reported that it was a broken promise. But Owens did, in fact, receive a check from Nicki. And instead of keeping it for himself, he decided to donate the money to the late Earl Hyman, a fellow actor who spent a lot of time on the set of The Cosby Show with Owens.

Geoffrey’s Decision to Donate:

“I would like to give this donation of 25k to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman. I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Nicki Minaj also responded to Owens’ decision, in support of him re-donating the money to Hyman’s family. Minaj stated that she was “happy to be a part of such a great cause.” She also went on to wish Geoffrey Owens much success in the future, according to TMZ.