Does Noah Centineo Have a Girlfriend?

He soared to fame on The Fosters, then held a starring role in Netflix’s hit film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now, Noah Centineo is starring alongside Shannon Purser in another Netflix series, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Centineo seems to have stolen the heart of every girl who has come across him on the big screen, so it’s no shock that people are curious about his dating life. Is he single? In a relationship? What does he have to say about relationships? Read on to find out.

Based on our research, it seems Noah is currently single. How do we know this? He’s constantly falling in love with strangers. Which he documents on his Twitter account.

To the girl in the high waisted denim shorts, dark spaghetti strap t-shirt and red clip in her hair who I haven’t stopped thinking about since earlier today when I didn’t even attempt to talk to you as you walked past me…i’m still thinking about you. And it’s heartbreaking 😑 — Noah centineo (@noahcent) May 21, 2018

I keep falling for strangers — Noah centineo (@noahcent) May 21, 2018

There is buzz going around that the actor is dating Lana Condor, whom he stars opposite in All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but it seems like that the two are most likely just very close. Though, you can’t deny that there was a lot of flirting on set.

Last year, the above picture of the two cuddling was taken on set. According to Entertainment Tonight, the shot was taken by a crew member. The director of the outlet told Entertainment Tonight, “The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors. They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute…. I could make something up but I actually think it’s cute that they hang out like that.”

Yes– it’s clear that at least some flirting was going on, but that photo was taken months before Noah wrote the aforementioned tweets about falling in love for strangers, which Cosmopolitan aptly tracked down.

Who else has he dated?

According to Cosmo, Noah is rumored to have dated Angeline Appel in the past. The actress, who appeared in the 2012 film Step Up Revolution, even posted a photo of the two kissing. In another picture of her and Centineo, she wrote, “Seeing you so happy makes me want what you have 😍😍😍”

The last time the two posted a picture together was January of 2017, though, so it seems they are no longer together.