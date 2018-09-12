Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Show Off Abs in FaceTime Contest

Olivia Culpo is currently in Jamaica filming a movie while her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, is in Miami, working out with the Dolphins and preparing for the team’s upcoming game against the Jets. Like many celebs who are doing the long distance thing, the model and the NFL player often communicate via FaceTime — and today was no different.

Culpo and Amendola snuck in a quick call to one another and decided to have an ab contest on the phone. Culpo had just finished a workout and was wearing a red sports bra and a matching pair of yoga bottoms, flashing her abs on the camera. Amendola lifted up his shirt to reveal his ripped mid-section, clearly winning the ab contest.

Culpo took a screenshot of her phone and shared the picture on her Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon. You can check it out below.

“Ab contest. Although he always wins because he has a 40 pack,” Culpo wrote on the photo. Naturally, Amendola being an athlete, he sort of has an edge. He’s dedicated to his workouts, even in the off-season, and is always making sure that his body is in check.

“I lift weights for an hour after practice four days a week and it’s split up by body part. During the season, it’s a little lighter work in preparation for Sunday’s game but in the off-season it’s more high-intensity,” Amendola told Men’s Journal while he was still playing for the New England Patriots.

Culpo also spends time exercising regularly, though her routines are far less rigid — most of the time. Earlier this year, Culpo revealed that she actually trained with her boyfriend in order to prepare her body for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

“Oh my god, he trains me so hard. He does these things that I didn’t even know were workouts, and I was like ‘Oh, this is easy.’ Then, the next day I can’t walk. He’s intense. It’s so fun working out with your other half. I actually feel like I want to do more of that with him and kind of show people what he makes me do,” she told E! News host Sibley Scoles in January.

