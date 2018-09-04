Olivia Culpo Locks Lips With ‘Bae’ Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are most definitely back on, that is, if they ever actually broke up to begin with. The Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe is in Miami, Florida, with her main squeeze after working in Jamaica last week. A short while ago, Culpo posted a couple of sweet snaps to her Instagram story, with her “bae,” Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Amendola.

Not long after Amendola was traded from the New England Patriots to the Dolphins, rumors circulated that he and Culpo had broken up. It all started after someone noticed that Amendola stopped following Culpo on Instagram. The two never addressed the rumors, but flash forward a few months, and they are back to posting photos and videos together on Instagram. Well, at least Culpo is. And she has only done so on her Instagram story so far.

On Monday, September 3, Culpo and Amendola packed on the PDA and shared their love with the world. Culpo uploaded a picture of herself locking lips with her boyfriend while in his car. She used the word “sugar” to describe the sweet moment. You can check that out below.

In a subsequent post, Culpo was spotted riding shotgun with Amendola.

“When bae puts it in sport with the windows down,” she wrote on the picture, seeming to allude to her wind-swept hair.

Just last month, Heavy reported that Culpo shared a photo of herself in bed with Amendola.

Recently, Culpo sat down for an interview with Haute Living in which she confirmed that she had a special someone in her life, but she didn’t mention who.

“I feel like—um—well, yeah. I’m in a relationship with myself, that’s what I always say. I’m in a relationship with myself first. I am [dating someone], but right now work is definitely important, and my most important relationship is the one that I’m working on with myself. I’m dating, but it’s not something I want to get into too much detail on,” Culpo told the outlet.

Although Culpo doesn’t seem to want to talk about her romance, she seems very much in love.