‘Model Squad’ Cast Member Olivia Culpo Dating Boyfriend Danny Amendola

In March 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Danny Amendola had broken up, but it looks like they are back on and going strong. On an episode of Access Live, at the time of the split, Culpo said, “We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

Culpo and former New England Patriots wide receiver, Amendola, reportedly split because of the distance between them. The couple was spotted back together over the summer, on trips together. Then, in July 2018, a source told E! Online that, “Olivia and Danny are exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting. They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they’re really happy.”

The source added that currently, “They really care about each other and want to make the distance work. Danny flew back to L.A. with Olivia and he is going to be staying with her for a bit. They are trying to be a normal couple as long as possible until Olivia flies off to her next work commitment … They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often. Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship. She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard.”

Olivia Culpo is starring on a new television show with several other models, who have been cast on the show. The program is called Model Squad, and it premieres on September 4, 2018, on the E! network. Meanwhile, Amendola is gearing up for his debut with the Miami Dolphins, according to the NY Post. Shortly after the couple initially split, in March 2018, Amendola scored a $12 million contract with the Dolphins.

Some of the other models on Culpo’s new show include Shanina Sheik and Devon Windsor. When it comes to how Culpo felt filming the first season of the new show, she told Fashion Week Daily that, “It’s really hard to make yourself vulnerable, so it was a lot harder than I thought. I knew it would be difficult but it wasn’t until I really dove in that I realized just how challenging it is to open up to so much scrutiny.”

Prior to dating Amendola, Culpo dated pop star Nick Jonas and was even the inspiration for his hit song “Jealous.” Recently, Jonas became engaged to actress Priyanka Chopra, and, according to News Times, Culpo expressed that she is “so happy” for Jonas and his future bride. Culpo and Jonas dated for two years and split in 2015, according to Bustle.

Tune in to watch Model Squad on Tuesday nights, on the E! network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT for an inside look at Culpo in her every day life.