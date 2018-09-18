Who Is Rachel Brosnahan Dating?

Tonight, 27-year-old actress Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will be vying for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

While Brosnahan is best known for her role in the Amazon series, it is by no means her claim to fame. The actress held a starring role on Netflix’s House of Cards, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. During college, she also appeared in shows like Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, and In Treatment.

With her star meter rising, people can’t help but wonder who Brosnahan is dating. Although she keeps her personal life relatively quiet, reports indicate that she is in a relationship with actor Jason Ralph.

The two attended the New York Theater Workshop Gala in April, and have posed with one another on a number of red carpets. Ralph accompanied Brosnahan to the 2018 Golden Globes, where she took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, and he also joined her at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

According to Pop Sugar, the two wear bands on their ring fingers, but have never officially confirmed they are married.

Ralph, a fellow actor, is known for playing Quentin Coldwater on The Magicians. He also played Jake Devereux in Younger. He studied acting at SUNY Purchase’s Conservatory of Theater and Performance.

The actor made his Broadway debut two years after graduating college, as an understudy for five roles in Peter and the Starcatcher.

His IMDB indicates that he also appeared in a recurring role in Madam Secretary in 2015.

While both stars haven’t been pictured together recently, they have busy schedules to juggle, so it isn’t too surprising paparazzi haven’t been able to catch them in the same place. With any luck, they’ll be able to reunite tonight for the 2018 Emmys.