Rain Brown, ‘Alaskan Bush People’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alaskan Bush People is one of the most-watched television series on Discovery, and the sibling rivalry between Noah and Rain Brown has been at the center of the drama this season.

Rain Brown may just be a teenager, but she has gone through a lot in her life, some of which is documented on the TV series.

Interested in learning more about Rain? Read on.

1. Her Brother Recently Accused Her of ‘Not Knowing About the Stressful Lives of the Adults Around Her’

In a July Facebook post, Noah Brown threw shade at his sister, according to In Touch.

He wrote, “When you are a child like little Raindrop, you do not have to think about what you are going to eat for dinner or worry about paying bills because your parents do everything for you and you cannot take care of yourself.”

He continued, “Young Raindrop spends her days cuddling bunnies and playing with her dolls not knowing about the stressful lives of the adults around her.”

Coincidentally, Noah is getting married shortly to a woman named Rhain.

2. She Received Hate from Fans After Posting a Facebook Photo of Her Tongue

Twice now, Rain has posted a photo of her sticking her tongue out that has sparked many negative comments from fans. In the above picture, posted in September 7, she can be seen sticking out her tongue with her brother, Gabe.

One person commented on the pic, “Omg tho your tongue….. noooooooo.” Another wrote, “Her tongue does look gross sorry.”

Rain received similar responses to another pic posted to Facebook in October 2017. “Is there some type of medical condition that presents itself through the tongue?” one person asked. “That is the tongue of a very ill individual,” another added.

While many people have bashed Rain for her tongue’s appearance, others have defended her, saying that she has a “geographic tongue.” According to Mayo Clinic, a geographic tongue is an “inflammatory but harmless condition affecting the surface of your tongue.”

3. Her Mother Was Diagnosed with Cancer Last Year

In 2017, Ami Brown was diagnosed with lunch cancer. She and her family subsequently moved to Southern California from Alaska so she could undergo chemo and radiation therapy.

In an interview with People from last August, Ami said, “I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” she said. “But I have the will to fight.”

In August of this year, In Touch Weekly reported that Ami is “doing amazing” after learning her cancer is now in remission. Speaking to Radar Online, the 54-year-old said she learned she was in remission after being told she had less than a 3% chance of survival.

She credited her family and God with saving her life.

4. She Has Been Open About Her Struggle with Depression

In September 2017, Rain took to Instagram to speak about her struggles with depression.

“I’ve struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years,” she wrote. “I was told it was puberty I was told I was too young to feel any real emotion that I ‘wasn’t fully developed so my brain couldn’t have actually been depressed’ one of the main things I struggle with is my age.”

Later in the post, she wrote, “Now I don’t know if y’all ever had this problem but I defiantly know y’all have had problems, and they deserve to be heard, use this hashtag #speakoutagainstdepression in the comments and speak out, everyone deserves to be heard. I love you guys, it does get better, and you can get through this #staysrong #stayhappy #speakout.”

Rain posted this to Instagram just months after learning her mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

5. She Has Almost 80k Followers on Instagram

Rain has an impressive following with almost 80k followers on Instagram. Her bio reads, “That weird girl from that show ABP singer/dancer fitness/nutrition teacher aspiring motivational speaker/writer & A2 part time but always a rainbow.”

Most of her photos show her enjoying nature, while others include motivational phrases.