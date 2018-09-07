Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Dedication Highlighted in Montage

Rebel Wilson is dedicated to staying fit and losing some weight. On Friday, September 7, the Pitch Perfect actress posted a montage showing all of the different ways that she chooses to stay in shape. As you can see in the post below, Wilson often plays sports like tennis and golf, gets in her gym workouts, and even does water aerobics!

Wilson works on different areas of her body with the variety of exercises that she does. When she’s at the gym, she does band workouts (that is, she targets various muscle groups by using a resistance band), pushes a sled full of weight, and gets her cardio in by jumping on the stationary bike.

As previously reported by Heavy, Wilson recently shared a few pictures from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) event. Fans were quick to notice that she was looking slimmer.

Wilson has been dedicated to her fitness goals for a couple of years now. Back in 2016, for example, she spent a few days at The Ranch, a luxury weight loss, wellness, and fitness retreat, in Malibu, California. She was very candid about her experience, and posted about it on social media.

“OMG just finished 4 fantastic days at #TheRanch4.0 … so challenging but very rewarding! Not to mention I lost 8 pounds from marathon king over the four days,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

That same year, Wilson talked to E! News about her exercise routine — and her love of tennis.

“I exercise like a mofo. I do personal training like five times a week. I also love playing tennis. I’m a beast on the court,” she told the outlet.

