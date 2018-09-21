Reginae Carter Teases ‘Tha Carter V’ Release on Instagram

Now that the anticipated release date for Tha Carter V has come and gone, Lil Wayne fans are scrambling to determine when it will actually come out. Wayne himself has yet to comment on the status of the album, nor has his label Young Money. In fact, the only bit of information on Tha Carter V has come from Wayne’s oldest daughter, Reginae Carter.

Minutes before Tha Carter V missed its midnight release, Reginae hopped on Instagram to post a photo of the letter “V” with caption “#C5.” The official Young Money account liked the post. Reginae provided no additional info on when we should expect the album, but some fans have begun to point out that she is the latest celebrity to post the letter “V” in relation to the album.

Over the past week, athletes and musical peers of Wayne have been promoting the mysterious “V” on their social media accounts. The list includes NBA star James Harden, heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather & NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. among others.

Fans Are Asking Reginae About the Album’s Release Date

Fans flocked to Reginae’s Twitter with questions about the album’s status. “Your Dad is a Rap Deity and you, his princess,” wrote one user. “If you could kindly inform your father that a dedicated nation of his followers are patiently waiting on his word (the Carter V), we would be most grateful to you and him. We need the C5. It is imperative to the culture.”

Another user was simply confused about why Young Money would like Reginae’s post but not announce the album’s official release date. “Young Money tweeting Reginae’s Instagram post teasing #CarterV but I don’t see Carter V out yet, help what does it all mean??!,” they asked. Check out additional reactions to Reginae’s post below.

@reginae_carter1 tell yo dad to drop carter 5 us people ain’t playing rn — Lamont (@princedreaded_) September 21, 2018

Young Money tweeting Reginae’s Instagram post teasing #CarterV but I don’t see Carter V out yet, help what does it all mean??!? 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/gS1kICOP1V — long time no seal (@HNSeal2) September 21, 2018

@reginae_carter1 sis is the carter 5 dropping tonight ? 😭 — Paige 👸🏾 (@anandapaige_) September 21, 2018

Can you do me a favor and ask yo daddy where the carter 5 — Yungcel (@officialcellybo) September 21, 2018

Reginae Is Allegedly Featured on ‘Tha Carter V’

To further add fuel to the album speculation, Reginae, who’s signed to Young Money as a rapper, is expected to be on Tha Carter V tracklist. A song titled “Famous,” was previewed earlier this year, and her vocals can be heard on the introduction. In a recent interview with FUSE, Reginae spoke on the pressure of living up to her father’s musical legacy and being on his record label.

“Lil Wayne ‘The Boss’ has high expectations for my career, so he’s on me,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Okay, you have to do this.’ He teaches me what to do and how because he knows about it already. Lil Wayne ‘The Dad’—he’s fun; he’s like my best friend. At home, he’s Dad unless a business call comes in!”

When it was announced that Lil Wayne would receive the BET “I Am Hip-Hop Award,” at the upcoming ceremony, Reginae posted a photo of her famous dad with the caption: “You deserve it & plenty more ! Love this man.”