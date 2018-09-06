Rita Ora Bares All in See-Through Black Lace Dress

Rita Ora took Instagram by storm on Thursday, posting a series of GQ-related photos that showed some skin.

The first picture, posted early Thursday morning, shows Ora posing on the 2018 GQ red carpet in a see-through, sequin, black lace gown. Within five hours, the post had garnered over 230k likes.

She then threw it back with a sexy Instagram post featuring her 2013 GQ covershoot. Within minutes, the post had raked in over 30k likes, with fans commenting on the flawless snaps. In the second photo in the series, Ora poses in a fur coat with nothing underneath.

She captioned the picture, “My first GQ cover shoot in 2013 with my baby @marianovivanco @dylanjonesgq still one of my favourite shoots ever.”

The pop sensation has been extremely busy lately, traveling the globe for a series of summer music festivals. Weeks ago, she posted a photo of her sunbathing in Malta, followed by a few pics from Varna, Bulgaria.

It appears as though her traveling is slowly coming to an end, though. On Wednesday, Ora uploaded a video from a concert, captioned, “So close to the final stretch of this summer festival Tour but it ain’t over yet. Here are the past 2 days and HYDE PARK I will see you on Sunday!”

The British singer and actress rose to prominence in 2012 after being featured on DJ Fresh’s single “Hot Right Now.” She released her debut studio album, Ora, in August 2012.

Two songs on the album, R.I.P. and How We Do (Party), became UK number-one singles.