Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Son James Wilkie

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a rare photo of her son, James Wilkie Broderick on his first day of school. Broderick began his sophomore year on Thursday, September 6, and his mom couldn’t help but share the milestone with her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

It’s not often that Sarah Jessica Parker shares pictures of her son — or her daughters, for that matter. Although Tabitha and Marion have made more appearances on their mom’s social media than their older brother, the Sex and the City actress does her best to keep her kids out of the spotlight and thus, off of Twitter and Instagram. Parker has shared a couple of pictures of her kids as they’ve gotten older, but almost all of the photos don’t show the children’s faces.

The picture of James Broderick posted on Thursday morning was no exception, but more of his face was shown than usual. The picture was taken by Parker’s husband, actor Matthew Broderick.

“Our boy. Our sophomore. All our hopes that his academic year ahead is adventurous, challenging, enlightening and fun. So carpe diem my latin student! X, SJ (mama) PS thank you husband for capturing,” Parker captioned the picture, which you can see below.

Parker also shared a photo of her twin girls, Marion and Tabitha, heading to school. Her caption was specifically for Tabitha, as she posted something separate for Marion on Wednesday.

“And the last of the fold. Our brunette. The ‘baby’ embarking on her first day of 4th grade. Small but mighty, her knapsack prepared days ago, she take long strides toward a whole new year awaiting you Tabitha. X, mama,” Parker captioned the photo of the back of her twin daughters on their way to school. You can see that picture below.