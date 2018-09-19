Serial Season 3 Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

After a long wait, the popular podcast Serial is finally back for Season 3. Read on for details about the new season and what we know about when you can expect new episodes to premiere.

Serial Season 3 is premiering on Thursday, September 20. Although Serial hasn’t announced the exact time that the new episodes will drop, we can make an educated guess based on when the new episodes dropped for previous seasons. If Serial maintains the same schedule it had for previous seasons, then we can expect new episodes to drop around 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The feeds section of Serial’s website gives us a rundown of exactly when each episode dropped. The only downside is that it doesn’t give a time zone for when the episodes were released. Here are the times that previous seasons’ episodes were released in 2016 and earlier (not including special updates outside of the regular schedule):

S2E11: 9:30 a.m.

S2E10: 9:30 a.m.

S2E9: 10:30 a.m.

S2E8: 10:30 a.m.

S2E7: 10:30 a.m.

S2E6: 10:30 a.m.

S2E5: 10:30 a.m.

S2E4: 10:30 a.m.

S2E3: 10:30 a.m.

S2E2: 10:30 a.m.

S2E1: 11 a.m.

S1E12-7: 10:30 a.m.

S1E6-4: 9:30 a.m.

S1E3: 10 a.m.

S1E2: 2 p.m.

S1E1: 1:45 p.m.

So as you can see, Serial traditionally releases new episodes later in the morning, around 9:30-10:30 a.m. If you’re wanting to hear Season 3’s release as soon as possible, you’ll want to keep an eye out in the late morning on Thursday, September 20.

You can also take the easier route and just subscribe, and then you’ll get the episode as soon as it’s released. Serial’s main web page has a subscribe button here. You can subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or other sources. You can also stream Serial here.

You can also follow Serial’s official Twitter account and choose “Turn on mobile notifications” to receive a notification on your phone every time Serial tweets. They’ll likely send out a tweet once the first episodes of Season 3 drop.

On Thursday, September 20, the first two episodes of Season 3 are going to premiere to help get you kicked off onto the new season. After September 20, Serial will release a new episode every Thursday, likely around the same time.

Season 3 is going to be closer in spirit to Season 1 than Season 2, and most listeners are happy about that news. Season 3 is going to look closely at the Cleveland criminal justice system at the Justice Center complex. The season will explore questions of law and justice by covering a different case every week.