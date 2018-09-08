What Songs Does Debbie Gibson Sing in Hallmark’s ‘Wedding of Dreams’?

Debbie Gibson is starring in Hallmark’s Wedding of Dreams, the sequel to last year’s Summer of Dreams. And just like last year, she’ll be singing some amazing songs — some of which might bring you right back to the 80s. Hallmark was lucky to get Debbie Gibson to star in a second movie, and Hallmark fans are lucky to get to see her again and hear her beautiful songs. Here’s a look at some of the songs that will be featured in the movie.

It’s no surprise that this movie is premiering during the 30th anniversary year of Debbie Gibson’s debut album, Out of the Blue. On August 18, 1987, her album was released, which included favorite songs like Out of the Blue, Staying Together, Only in My Dreams (which she sang on Summer of Dreams), Foolish Beat, Wake Up to Love, Shake Your Love, and more.

Well, one of the songs she’s going to perform tonight during the movie is Out of the Blue, and we can’t wait. You can watch it early on Hallmark here.

Watch this exclusive video of me performing "Out of the Blue" from #WeddingofDreams premiering this Saturday at 9pm EST on @hallmarkchannel ! #ThrowbackThursday https://t.co/Le0Z58C8fl — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) September 6, 2018

Or rewatch her original Out of the Blue video below:

One of the songs she performs during Wedding of Dreams is her original song Wonderland. She also performed this song during Summer of Dreams.

Watch this exclusive scene of me performing my original song, "Wonderland," featured in #WeddingofDreams premiering tomorrow, 9/8, on @hallmarkchannel ! #NewMusicFriday https://t.co/3rLSVR1hE1 — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) September 7, 2018

You can watch the song, as it will appear on Wedding of Dreams, on Hallmark here. Or watch her recording Wonderland below:

Tonight’s movie will also feature the debut of a brand new song by Debbie Gibson called “Your Forever Girl” (not to be mixed up with Paula Abdul’s 1980s song, Forever Your Girl.) This new song was written by Gibson and is produced by her musical director Joe Finger and Sean Thomas. She posts about where you can get the song below:

According to MyFizzyPop, this new song by Gibson is an “invigorating pop gem that not only is a fine addition to Debbie’s already astonishing discography of tunes but works well to promote the film it is taken from… the song encapsulates all the joy and anticipation of not just a wedding but getting to travel on your journey through life with someone you love.”

And people already are loving the song:

@DebbieGibson Enjoying your new single, Deb. 🎧 Playing it again and again since I've just downloaded it this afternoon. I love it! 😍 Hope you'll soon release a new album. I, too, am #YourForeverGirl. 😘😘😘#WeddingofDreams pic.twitter.com/ZJI3FXI3zF — Rocelyn E. Dalagan (@rocelyn28) September 6, 2018

Sarah Edmondson, who also stars in the movie, told My Devotional Thoughts that her character was trying to be Debbie’s wedding planner in the movie. She said that Gibson was writing new songs even while filming the movie.

“And it was so fun to be on set with somebody who breaks out into song and dance at a moment’s notice,” she told My Devotional Thoughts. “She (Gibson) was even writing music while we were there and telling us stories about her adventures as a child. She was one of the youngest to write, produce, and make all her own music. It was really cool.”

This is a developing story. We will update this as we learn more about the songs featured in Debbie Gibson’s latest movie.