‘Space Jam 2’: All the Best Twitter Reactions & Memes

The internet was set on fire Wednesday when it was announced that a Space Jam sequel was green lit with superstar LeBron James. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce the film and Terence Nance, the creator of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, will direct. The film is set to go into production in 2019 during the NBA off season, and will be James’ first ever starring role.

As with most Hollywood sequels and reboots, the Space Jam 2 announcement caused a wave of reaction on Twitter and Instagram. #SpaceJam2 was the top trend for most of the day, and many fans of the original felt that James and the filmmakers were worthy successors. “The director of Black Panther is going to be producing Space Jam 2 this is the timeline we are living in holy hell,” wrote one excited user.

Memes Focused on the 2 Decades Since the Original Film’s Release

Several of the memes focused on the fact that the original Space Jam came out in 1996, and the audience who is most excited for the film consist of adults. There were also references to R. Kelly, whose single “I Believe I Can Fly” was on the original soundtrack, and how his recent controversies will likely exclude him from the new one. There were also references to Lola Bunny and Bill Murray.

Analyst Brian Windhorst spoke on the fact that James and his agent Maverick Carter have been trying to get Space Jam 2 made for quite some time. “LeBron & Maverick Carter have been in talks about Space Jam 2 for 5+ years,” he wrote. “Numerous people have tried to make it happen but they wanted to wait for right situation. Looks like it may finally be a reality after this move.”

The Film Reportedly Won’t Be a Direct Sequel

David McMenamin, an ESPN reporter, also teased the inclusion of Michael Jordan in some capacity. “Space Jam 2, while a part of the Space Jam franchise, is not considered a sequel, a source familiar with the production told ESPN. However,” McMenamin wrote, “there have been discussions in involving Michael Jordan in some way. At this point, Jordan’s level of involvement is to be determined.”

Space Jam 2 has been in talks for over a decade, with various directors and NBA athletes touted to replace original star Michael Jordan. James told The Hollywood Reporter that the key to getting the film off the ground was Coogler’s vision. I loved his vision,” he said. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.”

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James added. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”