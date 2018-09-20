How to Stream & Listen to Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Drogas Wave’

Lupe Fiasco will release his new album Drogas Wave on Friday. The album is a sequel to his previous album, Drogas Light, and was originally slated for release on September 28 before Fiasco decided to move the date up. Drogas Wave was preceded by the promotional single “Jonylah Forever.”

How to Stream & Listen to Lupe Fiasco’s New Album

Drogas Wave will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or midnight EST on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Fiasco’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Drogas Wave will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Fiasco’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Fiasco announced the album on September 13, 2018, revealing its release date and cover art via Twitter. The album boasts a whopping 24 tracks features from the likes of Nikki Jean, Simon Sayz and Damian Marley. Check out the full tracklist below.

SIDE A

1. “In the Event of Typhoon”

2. “Drogas”

3. “Manilla”

4. “Gold vs. the Right Things to Do”

5. “Slave Ship (Interlude)”

6. “Wav Files”

7. “Down” (featuring Nikki Jean)

8. “Haile Selassie” (featuring Nikki Jean)

9. “Alan Forever” (featuring Crystal “Røvél” Torres)

10. “Helter Skelter (Interlude)”

11. “Stronger” (featuring Nikki Jean)

12. “Sun God Sam & the California Drug Deals” (featuring Nikki Jean)

SIDE B

13. “Xo” (featuring Troi Irons)

14. “Don’t Mess Up the Children (Interlude)”

15. “Jonylah Forever”

16. “Kingdom” (featuring Damian Marley)

17. “Baba Kwesi (Interlude)”

18. “Imagine” (featuring Simon Sayz and Crystal “Røvél” Torres)

19. “Stack That Cheese” (featuring Nikki Jean)

20. “Cripple” (featuring Elena Pinderhughes)

21. “King Nas”

22. “Quotations From Chairman Fred” (featuring Nikki Jean and Bishop Edgar Jackson)

23. “Happy Timbuck2 Day”

24. “Mural Jr.”

Fiasco altered the release date of the album due to repeated song leaks. “Due to the leak we pushing up the album release date of DROGAS Wave to Friday September 21st,” he wrote on Twitter.

#DROGASWAVE release date is now FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 21st 🌊 pic.twitter.com/b87XfigvGD — DROGAS WAVE SEPT. 21st (@LupeFiasco) September 19, 2018

During a 2017 concert, Fiasco said that Drogas Wave will be a better listening experience than its predecessor, Drogas Light.

“DROGAS Light was almost like a compilation of old-ass songs that we had just kinda laying around,” he said. “Because I made a promise to myself … around like Lasers, I knew that there was gonna be some bullsh*t.”

“DROGAS Wave, which is the next album after DROGAS Light … I’m not even saying this to sell records and get you all hyped up,” he added. “I’ve heard sh*t. Sh*t is amazing. Sh*t is gonna be f*cking crazy. From DROGAS Wave on, you’ll be getting the fully complex, fully involved Lupe Fiasco. And the best thing about it is it’s already done.”

