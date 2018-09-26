‘Survivor’ Season 37 Time, Schedule & Channel

Season 37 of Survivor premieres on September 26, 2018. For the rundown on what time the show airs, the season schedule, what channel to watch and more information on what to expect in the first couple episodes, read on below.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The season 37 premiere airs on September 26, 2018, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT, ahead of the season 20 finale for Big Brother.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 SCHEDULE: The premiere episode is a special 90-minute event and the finale will surely change from the show’s normal schedule. Generally, the finale airs 2-3 hours. The normal time slot for the season will be from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find here all of the CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

HOW TO WATCH “SURVIVOR” ONLINE: There are several cable-free options available for watching the new season of Survivor online. Find them here, along with simple instructions on how to use each. Season 37 of Survivor is also available for purchase on Amazon.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 CAST: The cast members on Survivor this season include Natalia Azoqa, Carl Boudreaux, Natalie Cole, Jeremy Crawford, Pat Cusack, John Hennigan, Christian Hubicki, Angelina Keeley, Alec Merlino, Bi Nguyen, Elizabeth Olson, Gabriela “Gabby” Pascuzzi, Jessica Peet, Alison Raybould, Daniel “Dan” Rengering, Davie Rickenbacker, Lyrsa Torres, Michael “Mike” White, and Nick Wilson.

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “Appearances Are Deceiving” and the plot description of the episode reads, “A vicious cyclone stirs up emotions on the first day on the island; the “David” tribe tries to take down the “Goliath” tribe.”

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 EPISODE 2: The second episode is titled “The Chicken Has Flown the Coop”.

“SURVIVOR” 2018 HOST: Jeff Probst is the longtime host of the show, as well as a showrunner. Recently, he dished on the new season to Entertainment Weekly and said that, “It’s a hard season. They will earn it every day, especially early on.”

He also revealed, “During filming on season 37, I asked myself the question: Why do we make this show? And I was surprised with the answer. Because I thought we made it for the audience. But as I continued to write I realized, no, we make it for the 20 people who play. We put all of our time and energy, we leave our families — which gets harder every single season — we endure our own cyclones and miserable boat rides and long days in the jungle so that we can give these 20 people an adventure that may change the rest of their life … And the byproduct is, if you’re not playing, you can watch it at home for the entertainment value or the inspiration to get up off the couch and come play it next season.”

“SURVIVOR” SEASON 37 LOCATION: The location of the show is Fiji again and, though the show has been filmed all over the world, the last few years, the show has continued to be filmed in Fiji. Host Probst explained to Entertainment Weekly, in 2017, why Fiji is his top choice, explaining that, “The real truth of the world is, when we started Survivor 18 years ago, there were lots of places we could go. It’s been two decades. It’s a different world. There are not as many places we can go for lots of reasons — the economy, population, political unrest, weather patterns.”