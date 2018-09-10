‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 15 Top 4 Winners

So You Think You Can Dance enters its season 15 finale with the top 4 winners battling it out. Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo and Slavik Pustovoytovare the four remaining contestants in the competition. But, which one of them will be dancing away with the win? Get to know each one of them below.

Jensen Arnold

According to Gold Derby, Jensen Arnold is actually the younger sister of Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion Lindsay Arnold. Perhaps you’ve noticed the resemblance. And, prior to Lindsay joining DWTS, she was actually a contestant on SYTYCD. Jensen and Lindsay’s younger sister, Rylee, is set to compete on the television debut of new show Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Famous Birthdays previously reported that Jensen Arnold actually first auditioned for SYTYCD in 2017, but she was cut before the live auditions. Currently, she is signed to MSA Talent Agency. And, recently, Jensen got engaged to boyfriend Topher Hill, in August 2018.

Hannahlei Cabanilla

Hannahlei Cabanilla has been one of the contestants favored to win this season and she is currently signed with the Clear Talent Group. She comes on SYTYCD as a Contemporary dancer and going into the finale, Cabanilla has said that she feels “proud”, according to the OC Register.

Genessy Castillo & Slavik Pustovoytovare

Genessy Castillo is also a Contemporary dancer competing on the show and recently, there were rumors she was dating fellow top 4 contender Slavik Pustovoytovare. According to Bustle, the two have done several routines together this season and fans are hoping that they have just as much chemistry together off-screen. Castillo hails from New York, while Pustovoytovare is originally from the Ukraine, but grew up in Oklahoma.

Castillo said that choreographer Talia Flavia actually helped her build a great bond with Pustovoytovare. She explained that, “We got into this deep heart-to-heart and she was just like, ‘You guys have to get to know each other.’ After that talk it just … clicked for us.” Pustovoytovare then chimed in, saying, “We have that connection. I don’t know, you can’t explain it. It’s that sauce.” But, Castillo has said that she and Pustovoytovare are just friends.

After SYTYCD wraps this season, the top 10 finalists will travel across the country on tour together. Bustle has reported that these finalists include Jensen Arnold, Hanalei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov.

