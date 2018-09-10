‘The Deuce’ Season 2 Time & Channel

The Deuce is back for it’s second season. Created by David Simon and George Pelecanos (The Wire, Treme), the HBO series will pick up five years from where it left off. Porn, at this time, was a booming industry.

The impressive cast will be welcomed back: James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margarita Levieva, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Chris Bauer, Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Gary Carr, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Rispoli, Chris Coy, Luke Kirby and Jamie Neumann.

Date:

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Time:

9pm ET/PT

Channel:

HBO

Run Time:

One Hour

In season one, Chris Coy played an openly gay man in 1971 New York City. This season, his character, Paul Hendrickson, is back, and find himself in a totally different world than the one he left.

In an interview with Glide Magazine at ATX TV Fest, Coy was asked how where the show is at in season 2, and how that changes things for his character. The actor responded, “Season two is the most libertine time that the gay community ever experienced. Which is interesting, because in season one, there’s moments where you’re watching where you’re watching and Paul’s talking about Stonewall and stuff like that, and he’s suffering certain prejudice. In your contemporary mind, you’re like ‘Oh, look how far we’ve come.’” He continues, “When you watch season two, you’re gonna be like ‘Oh, we’ve gone backwards.’ Enough time had passed after Stonewall for the sensitivity in the climate to calm down. From then until September 81 when AIDS breaks and everybody freaks out, there’s this sort-of Goldilocks zone right there where acceptance is abound, and they’re open and unafraid. Just courageous enough to be themselves to the fullest, in front of everyone. And their world, New York City, is fully embracing that.”

