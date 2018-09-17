Tim Loden, Yvonne Strahovski’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Yvonne Strahovski has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The 36-year-old Australian actress has stunned audiences with her performance on The Handmaid’s Tale, and tonight, we’ll find out if she’ll walk away with a statue.

For a year now, Strahovski has been married to Tim Loden.

Here’s what you should know about the couple:

1. She Revealed They Were Dating on the Emmys Red Carpet Last Year

Last year, Strahovski opened up about her relationship with Loden, revealing that they had tied the knot.

Elite Daily writes, “The news was so shocking because the celebrity couple has kept their relationship incredibly low-key and private for years now — in fact, it was so low-key that many fans had even assumed they may have broken up years ago.”

Speaking on the carpet, Strahovski said that her wedding day was so hot that she and her hubby ended up jumping into the lake in their suit and gown. “But we had a great time,” she added.

2. They Began Dating in 2009

The pair began dating in 2009. They have been together since.

Strahovski graduated from acting school in 2007. After that, she booked some local roles in Sydney. She then moved to Los Angeles, where she booked the leading role in Chuck.

Strahovski booked a series of impressive roles, including a character on Dexter, and a role opposite Kiefer Sutherland in 24.

Fans are well aware that her most famous role to date is Serena Waterford on Handmaid’s Tale. And what does she think of her character? In a recent interview with Backstage, the actress admitted, “I find her despicable… I think everyone finds her despicable, and you hate her. Then you have moments when you feel sorry for her, but you still hate her. She’s despicable. Yes, she’s a strong woman. She’s powerful, she is smart, you could say all those things and maybe feel like there are some redeeming qualities there, but, really, when you step back and you look at the whole package, it just isn’t redeeming at all.”

3. They Are Expecting Their First Child

In May, Strahovski revealed that she and Loden are expecting their first child. The actress made the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama!… So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the actress said that the role of Serena in Handmaid’s Tale hasn’t turned her off from motherhood at all. It’s definitely something I want for my future,” she said.

While the two are married and based on interviews, very much in love, they rarely appear on one another’s social media accounts, which you can check out here and here.

4. Loden Is an Actor and Producer

Loden is an actor and producer.

He made his debut in 2007 in the short film Never Get It Back. He then went on to play TJ Loden in the TV series Hot Gus Who Cook.

Loden is perhaps best known for his recurring role on the TV series Bloodlines. He also served as an executive producer on six episodes of the show.

His most recent credit is the film Making Monsters, in which he plays the role of Chris.

5. He Appeared on His Wife’s TV Show ‘Chuck’

In 2010, Loden played a Polish Rocker in the TV series Chuck, which stars his wife as Sarah Walker. According to Elite Daily, he booked the role after he started his relationship with Strahovski.

The outlet writes, “Loden had a guest spot on a 2010 episode of the series after he had recently begun his relationship with Strahovski. Though their relationship was pretty well-known at the time, after they stopped being spotted together there were actually rumors they had broken up in 2011.”

Clearly, those rumors were just that– as the couple is still together and thriving.