Timothy Hughes Rips ‘Re-Elect Trump 2020’ Flag From Audience

Timothy Hughes is the Frozen cast member ripped a “Re-Elect Trump 2020” flag from an audience member as he was bowing at the conclusion of a performance on September 5. According to Playbill, Hughes plays the role of the wise troll, Pabbie, in the show.

Hughes posted a video showing him grabbing the flag on his Instagram page. The actor wrote in the caption, “What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate.”

Hughes has appeared in 2017 movie, The Greatest Showman playing the role of “The Strongman” and starred in the 2018 horror movie, Blood Bound. That’s in addition to an appearence on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. On Broadway, Hughes has appeared in Chaplin and Paint Your Wagon.

Hughes is a native of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Hughes is a graduate of the Elmbrook School District in Brookfield and New York University’s Tisch School of Arts, class of 2007, where he majored in Drama and minored in African American studies. Hughes is the youngest of four siblings. In an article on his high school’s website, Hughes said, “The solid academic foundation Elmbrook has provided me with has helped instill a hard work ethic in me.” In the same feature, Hughes said of his acting career, “Getting to act for a living is a constant celebration. I love the artistry involved in creating a character and telling a story. My favorite part is collaborating with a community of brilliant and inspiring individuals.”

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hughes called appearing in Frozen a “dream come true and an opportunity of a lifetime. I’ll never forget that.” Hughes goes on to describe working on Frozen saying, “This is a physically demanding show and artform. It takes a lot of energy. On days off there is a need to rest and recuperate.”

Hughes was asked in a separate interview about his physical fitness regime saying, “There’s no denying that fitness played a factor in how I got these parts. I was asked to get “as strong as I could” in two months for the movie, which is a daunting task, and I really had to train hard for the first time in my life. The greatest part is that I feel like I learned so much about my body’s needs from the training and now it has become a lifestyle that I really enjoy. Now, with an 8 show week schedule, I feel lucky to have a regimented health and fitness routine to rely on to help keep me feeling strong and balanced. Sure, there are still very difficult days and moments when staying in bed sounds better than stretching out with some yoga, but I mentally and physically know that I’ll feel better after the fitness. I’ve seen results from working really hard to achieve fitness goals and I’ve found I trust the process more now.”

