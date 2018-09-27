Twitter Reacts to Kanye West’s Kaepernick and MAGA Stunt

The out of the ordinary press tour is underway for Kanye West’s new album titled ‘Yhandi.’ West’s ninth studio album is set to be released on Saturday, September 27th. As we’re all aware of how ‘out of the box’ Kanye goes when it comes to promotion time. He has really taken his promotional tactics to a new level for this project.

When Kanye was set to put out his previous album ‘Ye,’ he came out of the blue by constantly Tweeting his classical rants. While everybody loved his vision and messages, he really came out of left-field when he tweeted out a picture wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, in support of Donald Trump.

Nobody could really believe that Kanye was really in favor of Trump’s presidency, but he kept playing along as nobody could stop talking about the rapper and his recent actions on social media. Rumor has it that Kanye was just trolling with the MAGA hat on, but he wouldn’t confirm that. In fact, Kanye continued to Tweet out his support for Trump, even though he does not agree with everything that Trump does.

After all of that went down, ‘Ye’ came out and Kanye went silent once again. But it didn’t take long until Kanye jumped back on Twitter with his constant commentary on whatever is on his mind. Come to find out, Mr. West is dropping an album once again. And just when you thought the whole MAGA ordeal was over with, Kanye completely contradicts himself with his outfit while doing press on Thursday afternoon.

Kanye Supports Trump and… Kaepernick?

As it is a little difficult to tell in this picture. Kanye is in fact, wearing a Colin Kaepernick T-Shirt along with his MAGA hat. For those who aren’t caught up to speed, President Donald Trump has a personal vendetta towards Kaepernick since he was the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem back in 2016. Ever since Kaepernick’s pregame protests, Trump has had nothing nice to say about the former NFL quarterback.

Once again, we’re all confused by Kanye’s antics, and not very clear on his message. Could it be that he wants to try and prove that it’s okay to be in support of both guys although they are polar opposites? Who knows. We sure don’t. But we do know one thing. Kanye fans are not happy about this publicity stunt.

Twitter Reacts to Ye’

Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt to the Fader offices to push Yandhi is peak cognitive dissonance and clickbait, but more importantly it’s a 0/10 fit — 𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖟𝖆𝖞 (@broazay) September 27, 2018

A Shot at Kanye and Kim K

I dont know if @kanyewest is really sick or becoming the biggest attention whore since his wife! He still rockin the MAGA hat. He a sell out 🗑 — Certified Fresh (@DCFresh) September 27, 2018

A Valid Question for the Man

@kanyewest What’s Up, Ye, I’m just looking for some clarity. By wearing a maga hat and Kapernick shirt are you subliminally showing that you can support SOME of trumps practices as president for example, the trump tariffs, yet support equality as well? — QueenGoddess (@prissy_dia) September 27, 2018

The Truth?

Everything Kanye West does is to promote his music. If you want proof, here he is wearing a MAGA hat and Kaepernick jumper at the same. His album comes out Saturday. Considering he thinks very highly of himself, I'm surprised that he feels he needs to do this to sell music. pic.twitter.com/omfQO77ag7 — What You're Going To See (@WhatUrGoinToSee) September 27, 2018

Someone Figures He’s a Giant Troll