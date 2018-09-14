Watch 21 Jump Street: How to Stream Full Episodes

In April of 1987, 21 Jump Street infiltrated TV screens jump-starting Johnny Depp’s career and delivering action-packed stories about life in the streets. The show focuses on a group of young officers who all looked too youthful to be cops. Passing as teenagers, the team goes undercover working in high schools, colleges, gangs and more, all to investigate broken crimes and various abuses that occur throughout the city.

The show covers issues like alcoholism, hate crimes, drug abuse, homophobia, child abuse, sexual promiscuity and more, as the officers in question struggle with their own tragedies while trying to save innocent kids from becoming victims to the city’s heinous crimes. Each case is typically solved with its hour-long episodes, proffering a stance on morality on the issue at hand and nodding toward its impact on society. For this reason, many episodes were followed by public service announcements featuring some of its cast members.

How Many 21 Jump Street Seasons Are There?

There are five total seasons of the show amounting to 103 episodes.

21 Jump Street Season 1

13 Episodes | April 1987 – June 1987

In Season 1 of this hip (for its time) cop series, fresh to the job newbies return to high school undercover in an attempt to track down bad guys. The cops investigate prostitution rings, arson crimes, drugs and more in their pursuit to clean up the streets and the school. Hanson and Penhall infiltrate a car ring op functioning out of the school’s auto shop. Captain Jenko is killed in a drunk driving accident, but there’s not much time to mourn when the school principal receives death threats from a gang whose leader he humiliated. The squad must help save 300 students held hostage along with the principal with help from their new captain. In the season finale, Hanson goes punk to get inside a gang and attempt to save a member caught between his school work and the streets.

21 Jump Street Season 2

22 Episodes | September 1987 – April 1988

With its characters now established, 21 Jump Street‘s second season explores the officers’ personal lives and demons. They crack down on crimes involving the military, race relations, steroids and AIDS discrimination. Ioki faces a paternity suit and jail when a teen points him out as the father of her child. The team investigates a rash of assaults against gay men. Ioki is dismissed when he’s discovered to be a Vietnamese refugee. Hanson recalls the night his father was killed, and later hunts down a vicious killer seeking to avenge the murder of his girlfriend. When a young kid he’s investigating takes his life, Penhall is forced to deal with old feelings about his own mother’s suicide.

21 Jump Street Season 3

20 Episodes | November 1988 – May 1989

Hanson and his new partner, officer Dennis Booker, get off to a rough start when Hanson suspects Booker is as racist as the gangs they’re trying to bust. Penhall almost falsely charges an accused child molester and later tries to help him overcome his damaged reputation. A police union strike puts everyone’s allegiances in jeopardy. Booker deals with immense guilt when an innocent student is murdered after his friends mistake him for being a narc. Despite a telling forensics report about a third weapon, a jury finds Hanson guilty of murdering Office Tower.

21 Jump Street Season 4

26 Episodes | September 1989 – June 1990

Booker quits the force after seeing to the release of Hanson from jail. While trying to crack a black market syndicate selling babies from El Salvador, Penhall falls for an El Salvadorean woman and marries her to prevent her deportation. Hoffs is raped by a fellow student when working undercover, but is hesitant to report the crime. Hanson tries to convince a juvenile on death row to star in a video that’ll help keep other kids out of prison. Penhall and Hanson track the source of drugs that led to the overdose of a college basketball star. The squad head to Florida to track down a suspect in the bombing of a school newspaper.

21 Jump Street Season 5

22 Episodes | October 1990 – April 1991

Johnny Depp exited the series by Season 5 which welcomed two new faces to the cast. There are more drug rings and sexual assaults to investigate, as the team bands together to keep crime at a low. While undercover, Hoffs is forced to take a drug test; she tests positive and is suspended from her job. When she returns, she attempts to sniff out racism in a police gang unit. Joey takes on an unusual assignment after killing someone in the line of duty. McCann seduces the daughter of a big drug tycoon in attempts of gathering evidence against her father. Jump Street investigates the murder of a popular high school teacher.

What Are the Best 21 Jump Street Episodes?

While the show had many solid installments full of drug busts and suave undercover investigations, the series was at its best when its cases helped helped its characters deal with traumatic pasts and secrets. Here’s a list of the best 21 Jump Street episodes.

Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2: “Pilot”

The series first two episodes introduce us to Tom Hanson, Judy Hoffs, Doug Penhall and more as they join together to go undercover at a local high school where they’re charged in getting close to a student who owes money to a nefarious drug dealer.

Season 2, Episode 7: “Don’t Stretch the Rainbow”

Racial unrest plagues a divided high school when word drops that a white student got a black student pregnant.

Season 2, Episode 15: “I’m OK – You Need Work”

Hanson is trapped inside an in-patient abuse center for youths while be investigates whether or not the center is mistreating patients.

Season 2, Episode 20: “Best Years of Your Life”

Memories of Penhall’s mother’s suicide are brought to light when a youth he’s working with takes his life.

Season 3, Episode 1: “Fun With Animals”

Hanson and his new partner, officer Dennis Booker, don’t hit it off well. Booker’s racist leanings make Hanson believe that Booker may have raped a black student.

Season 4, Episode 19: “La Bizca”

Hanson and Penhall head to El Salvador to track down Doug’s missing wife. They find themselves in a land of political strife and soon find out that Doug’s wife has actually been killed in the conflict.

Who Are the Actors in the 21 Jump Street Cast?

While it’s true that 21 Jump Street launched the career of superstar Johnny Depp, the show had an able cast all around that portrayed young cops trying to clean up the streets and save the lives of innocents.

Johnny Depp as Tom Hanson

Tom Hanson’s babyface makes him the perfect candidate for joining the Jump Street crew, a squad put together for undercover work based on the fact that they look too young to be cops. Hanson has dealt with a lot of death in his life, with his father dying when he was just 16 and his girlfriend being the victom of a gas station robbery. Depp went on to become one of the world’s most famous movie stars.

Holly Robinson Peete as Judy Hoffs

Being the only Jump Street member to attend college, Hoffs was the only one promoted to detective. She dealt with a lot of prejudices on the force, but made a lot of strong connections who valued her intelligence and work ethic. After the show ended, Robinson Peete joined the cast of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Peter DeLuise as Doug Penhall

After he turned in his badge, DeLuise went on to star in SeaQuest 2032 and Stargate SG-1.

Dustin Nguyen as Harry Ioki

Nguyen is also well known for his roles in 3 Ninjas Kick Back and V.I.P.. He had a brief cameo in the film 22 Jump Street.

Steven Williams as Captain Adam Fuller

Williams has a lengthy career in film and television. His credits include Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, L.A. Heat, The X-Files, The Leftovers and Supernatural.

Richard Grieco as Dennis Booker

The introduction of Booker put Depp’s Hanson on edge. Grieco also portrayed his character on a one-season spin-off of Jump Street called Booker. The actor has appeared in countless movies and shows including spots in Veronica Mars, Night at the Roxbury and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

By the time the show’s fifth season dropped, Depp and DeLuise were out and two new characters stepped in to replace them. Michael DeLuise, Peter’s real life brother, portrayed Doug’s brother Joey Penhall, while Michael Bendetti entered as Anthony “Mac” McCann.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on 21 Jump Street?

Depp wasn’t the only future star to appear on this Street. Here’s a list of the most important 21 Jump Street guest stars.

Brad Pitt as Peter

Pitt appeared in the Season 2 episode “Best Years of Your Life” as Peter. Having begun his career in 1987, the 1988 episode was one of his earliest appearances, two full years before Glory Days and three years before he shared the screen with Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise.

Shannen Doherty as Janine DeGray

Doherty guest starred in Season 4’s “Things We Said Today” one year after starring in Heathers. At this point in her career, she had already made her acting mark playing Jenny Wilder on Little House on the Prairie.

Pauly Shore as Kenny Ryan

21 Jump Street is Shore’s very first acting credit. The comedian appeared on “Two for the Road,” the fourth episode of Season 2. In just a couple years, Shore would become a smash hit on MTV and also in film, starring in Encino Man, Son in Law and In the Army Now.

Christina Applegate as Tina

Applegate appeared in the episode “I’m OK, You Need Work.” Just three years later, she’d play Sue Ellen in the movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind 21 Jump Street?

The show was created by two primary creatives.

Patrick Hasburgh: 21 Jump Street Co-creator, Executive Producer and Writer

In addition to 21 Jump Street, Hasburgh is best known for his work on Hardcastle and McCormick. His other television credits include The Greatest American Hero, The A-Team and SeaQuest 2032.

Stephen J. Cannell: 21 Jump Street Co-creator, Executive Producer and Writer

Cannell’s creations include The Rockford Files, The A-Team, The Greatest American Hero, 21 Jump Street, and The Commish. He also wrote novels like the Shane Scully mystery series.

Where 21 Jump Street Ranks in the Television Pantheon

With its big blazers and even bigger hair, 21 Jump Street was clearly a product of its time. Though it’s fun to imagine how technology could’ve aided the Jump Street crew, the show’s deep subject matter is the keeper of its legacy, which remains incredibly relevant even in our tricky social times today. Though aspects of the show are certainly dated, it’s admirable how seriously it took issues like drug trafficking and prostitution in ways that spoke to the youth of America, steering them clear from suffering the fates of the show’s aggressors and victims. It was almost as if an after school special happened to air during primetime.

While Jump Street is known for having an excellent ensemble strong and able enough to flesh out multiple storylines at once, Ioki and Hoffs are some of the best written characters of color for its time—and maybe in television history. Their identities are strong and occasionally take center stage, but they don’t define them either. The show’s depth of character was always as vivid as the stories it told, which brought viewers back week after week.