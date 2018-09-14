Watch 30 Rock Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Just as they do with The Office, fans of 30 Rock tend to watch episodes way more than once. And when watching 30 Rock streaming, fans can always catch a joke or reference they might not have gotten before. Created by Tina Fey, who also starred on the show featuring Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski as the leads, chose to focus the sitcom loosely around her own experience working at Saturday Night Live. 30 Rock ran for seven seasons — and each season consisted of humorous, fresh plotlines and funny cameos.

Running from 2006 to 2013, Fey has already joked about possibly rebooting 30 Rock in the future — and news of a possible comeback might make new fans want to watch 30 Rock online to catch up, if and when that glorious time comes.

Here’s how to watch 30 Rock streaming online.

How to Watch 30 Rock Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of 30 Rock. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of 30 Rock on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many 30 Rock Seasons Are There?

30 Rock wrapped up in seven seasons. While it had somewhat of a rocky start (like many new sitcoms do) it grew stronger with every season. Here’s a little bit of information about each individual season.

30 Rock Season 1

21 Episodes | October 2006 – April 2007

The first season of 30 Rock introduces us to Liz Lemon, head writer at the NBC sketch comedy show “The Girlie Show,” often referred to just as TGS. The show isn’t much of a ratings success, but gets a tiny boost when Tracy Jordan (played by Tracy Morgan) is brought on board. Aside from work, the show navigates through Liz’s love life. A key love interest in season one is Floyd (played by fellow SNL alum Jason Sudeikis). As the season progresses, Liz’s friendship with NBC network executive Jack Donaghy. At the end of the season, Tracy goes missing — and it’s later revealed that he was actually kidnapped.

30 Rock Season 2

15 Episodes | October 2007 – May 2008

At the start of season two, Liz has broken up with Floyd — and is trying hard to move forward. The fictional TV show Milf Island is introduced, and viewers first learn about the holiday tradition of Ludachristmas. Notable guest stars include David Schwimmer as an environmental mascot called Greenzo, Jerry Seinfeld as himself, Matthew Broderick, and Carrie Fisher as Liz’s childhood idol.

30 Rock Season 3

22 Episodes | October 2008 – May 2009

Liz has her high school reunion during season three, and learns the hard way that she wasn’t the victim in school — she was actually the bully. Liz also gets herself in a predicament when flu shot vaccines are limited at work, especially since she has a vacation coming up. In the season finale, Jack tries hard to find a kidney donor for the man who was finally revealed to be his father. Stars like Sheryl Crow and Moby helped campaign for him in the episode “Kidney Now!” Jon Hamm starts a character arc as a neighbor of Liz’s who’s in a “bubble” based on how attractive he is.

30 Rock Season 4

22 Episodes | October 2009 – May 2010

After penning a catchphrase and offering up some solid advice, Liz is offered her own talk show called “Dealbreakers”. Jack tries to romance an old crush named Nancy Donovan (played by Julianne Moore) but she’s (technically) still unhappily married to someone else. TGS star Jenna Maroney’s mom is introduced in an episode called “Verna,” and it becomes painfully obvious as to why Jenna is the way she is. Verna is played by Jan Hooks, who, aside from Moore, is just one of the many celebrities to make a cameo appearance this season. Hamm returns, and Elizabeth Banks starts her role as recurring character Avery Jessup, who goes on to have Jack’s baby.

30 Rock Season 5

23 Episodes | September 2010 – May 2011

Season five brought us the very first 30 Rock live show, which was filmed on the same stages used by Saturday Night Live. The show had two broadcasts — one for the East Coast, and one for the West. Familiar faces such as Rachel Dratch, Bill Hader, and Matt Damon made appearances. Speaking of Damon, he’s featured heavily this season as Liz’s new pilot boyfriend Carol. The show experimented with a mock-show called “Queen of Jordan,” which was a reality show that featured Tracy’s wife. After being held captive in North Korea, Avery finally returns home — but trying to renavigate with Jack is harder than both of them think.

30 Rock Season 6

22 Episodes | January 2012 – May 2012

Jenna takes on a job as a judge on American Idol parody show “America’s Kidz Got Singing,” and becomes known as the mean judge. This season also tacks on the “holiday” of “Leap Day,” with a humorous movie starring the fictional Leap Day William, played by Jim Carrey. James Marsden becomes a recurring character named Criss after it’s revealed that Liz has started a secret relationship with him. He’s underemployed, but runs a hot dog stand — thus, they’re pretty much soulmates.

30 Rock Season 7

13 Episodes | October 2012 – January 2013

In the final season, Liz and Criss navigate a topic that’s been on Liz’s mind for awhile — kids. Despite initial protest from Liz, she marries Criss in what turns into the most memorable courthouse wedding ever. Soon after, Criss becomes a stay-at-home dad to Janet and Terry, whose mannerisms almost perfectly match Jenna and Tracy. The series finale, “The Last Lunch,” was listed as one of the nine best by Huffington Post.

What Are the Best 30 Rock Episodes?

One of the best things about 30 Rock is that the show evolved — and while some of Liz’s love interests and story arcs were funnier than others, these are the episodes that never get stale.

Season 2, Episode 9: Ludachristmas”

The TGS staff learns about the meaning of Christmas in this episode, all thanks to Kenneth the Page. We also see Liz’s picture-perfect family crack, all thanks to a bit of prodding from Jack’s mother Colleen. Being able to see the different family structures is interesting, proving that every family has its secrets.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Sandwich Day”

Once a year, the Teamsters buy the staff a secret sandwich from a Brooklyn deli. It’s a day they look forward to for quite awhile. So, that’s why Liz gets so upset after hers is eaten. In order to replace it, the staff tries to have a drinking contest with the Teamsters. If you’ve seen the gif of Liz Lemon tipping over a table for mac and cheese, it comes from this episode. “Sandwich Day” also earned Tina Fey a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which is huge.

Season 5, Episode 5: “Reaganing”

This season five episode includes Jack trying to give Liz some advice about her sexual hangups. Tracy also tries hard to shoot a commercial for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, but hilariously fails. But the best plotline revolves around Kenneth, Jenna, and Kelsey Grammer, who stars as himself. The three “best friends” vow to scam a cake shop, and it’s the partnership fans never knew they needed.

Season 5, Episode 8: “College”

After Liz accidentally wins the crew lottery, she tries to use her winnings to help morale within the crew. But from there, she becomes a little obsessed with trying to maintain her popularity and recreate the feeling she had in college where, for a very brief span of time, she well liked.

Season 7, Episode 7: “Mazel Tov, Dummies!”

Liz and Criss decide to tie the knot after realizing that a marriage certificate will greatly increase their chance to adopt a child and start a family. After watching Liz struggle to find the perfect relationship for seven years, it’s a bit emotional to see the big moment happen. John Hodgman has a brief appearance as a Jenna-obsessed fan who thinks he owns Jenna after collecting enough Surge Cola points.

Who Are the Actors in the 30 Rock Cast?

The show featured a lot of different staff members of TGS. Here are the people who starred in, wrote for, or produced Saturday Night Live‘s fictional equivalent, and made Liz Lemon’s life a little more hectic.

Tina Fey not only created the show — she created and portrayed the lead character. Liz Lemon is someone who, very desperately, wants to “have it all.” She’s smart and determined, but a little socially awkward at the same time. This was Fey’s first big show, and she’s gone on to create many others, like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Also, you probably know her for creating Mean Girls, which is now a Broadway musical.

Jack Donaghy is almost the polar opposite of Liz, so the mentor/mentee relationship they strike up is almost perfect. Baldwin was a big name already before and after the show, but this role, in particular, proved to everyone that he’s capable of comedic roles. The role of Jack won Baldwin two Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards.

Always the oddball, Tracy Morgan and Tracy Jordan hold a lot of similarities. Tracy was likely cast as he was a big part of the Saturday Night Live cast when Fey was a head writer. This was Morgan’s big television breakout. He had a sitcom called The Tracy Morgan Show back in 2003, but it was canceled after only 18 episodes.

Jane Krakowski was known best for her role in Ally McBeal before joining 30 Rock as Liz’s vain and often clueless best friend Jenna Maroney. The part was originally given to Rachel Dratch, but the character was retooled, and Dratch ended up playing a variety of different characters throughout the run of the series. Krakowski and Fey obviously worked well together, as she’s also in the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Kenneth the page, but here’s what we know — he’s ancient, he has a love for television, and he’s best friends with Tracy — but, for the record, Tracy only considers him a good friend. Jack McBrayer took the role and made it his, and it’s been the biggest thing on his resume thus far, even earning him an Emmy nomination.

Scott Adsit played the part of producer Pete Hornberger, Liz’s other half in the office. Stuck in a marriage that sometimes goes stale, with a bunch of kids, Pete’s the perfect straight man. One of his most interesting roles since 30 Rock ended has been providing the voice of Baymax in Big Hero 6.

Judah Friedlander is a man of many hats both on and off-screen — literally. Both he and his character stand out for their various collection of trucker hats, all of which include funny phrases. On the show, Frank Rossitano was a childish character who fell in love with his teacher back in elementary school. In real life, Friedlander is a stand-up comic who often plays ping pong professionally.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on 30 Rock?

30 Rock attracted a lot of top guest stars in its seven years on the air. Some of them had long story arcs, while others popped in for just an episode or two. Here are the most notable 30 Rock guest stars.

Jon Hamm as Drew

Jon Hamm plays a neighbor of Liz’s who briefly dates her. Hamm’s character, Drew, is so attractive that he’s in a “bubble” and doesn’t realize he gets away with a lot of things based on his looks. (For example, he assumes he’s wonderful at tennis since people want him to teach them, but he’s actually terrible at it.)

Chloe Grace Moretz as Kaylie Hooper

Everyone needs a nemesis, but for Jack, it was teen Kaylie Hooper. As Hank Hooper’s granddaughter, she’s the obvious heir to Kabletown. The two try to outsmart each other in multiple episodes, starting with the season five episode “TGS Hates Women.”

Will Arnett as Devon Banks

Speaking of foes, Will Arnett stars as Devon — the guy who’d do anything to take Jack’s job.

Jennifer Aniston as Claire

Claire is Liz and Jenna’s “crazy” friend who forms a crush on Jack pretty quickly in the episode ‘The One with the Cast of the Night Court.” Unfortunately, things crash and burn pretty quickly.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind 30 Rock?

Tina Fey created the show and served as an executive producer alongside Lorne Michaels. But, they weren’t the only people behind 30 Rock Here are all of Fey’s credentials and the other core crew members who made 30 Rock a reality.

Tina Fey: 30 Rock Creator, Writer, and Producer

The show was more or less Tina Fey’s baby (next to her two actual daughters, that is.) It was based on her own experiences, and Liz Lemon was based a little around her. Fun fact — Tina’s first name is actually Elizabeth. “Tina” comes from her middle name, Stamatina. Knowing she shares a first name with Ms. Lemon is even more endearing.

Robert Carlock: 30 Rock Producer

Robert Carlock is more or less Gey’s partner in crime. The two have worked on a number of shows together, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kay Cannon: 30 Rock Writer

Kay Cannon likely met Tina Fey on Saturday Night Live, where she was a producer. Cannon has also written the Pitch Perfect movies and a couple episodes of New Girl.

Don Scardino: 30 Rock Director

Don Scardino was one of many 30 Rock directors, but he’s credited as directing the most — 38 episodes total.

Jeff Richmond: 30 Rock Composer

Composers often don’t get much love when it comes to round-ups, but 30 Rock had a distinct soundtrack to it that needs to be mentioned. Richmond is Fey’s husband, proving they more or less share a similar creative vision.

Where 30 Rock Ranks in the Television Pantheon

30 Rock was a real success story since similar shows normally don’t get the chance to grow. “I feel like we made a lot of good episodes of the kind of show that usually gets cancelled,” Tina Fey said to Rolling Stone in 2013. “The kind where there’s 20 episodes and ‘only me and my hipster friends know about it.’ That part’s still true. But we made about 140 of them!” To this day, the show is still quoted — while it didn’t coin the term “Blerg,” it made it spread. But “High-fiving a million angels” is, in fact, a Liz Lemon original. It’s a must-see for anyone who’s interested in television production, or just really, really sharp writing.