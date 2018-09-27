How to Watch ‘A Million Little Things’ Premiere Online

A Million Little Things premieres its long-awaited first episode of the season on the ABC network, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those wanting to watch the show, but they don’t have a cable subscription, there are still alternative options to watch the new show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch A Million Little Things live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch A Million Little Things live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch A Million Little Things live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

A Million Little Things is a brand new series, that focuses on a group of friends, dealing with the unexpected suicide of a member of the group. According to Xfinity, the plot description of the new episode reads, “It has been said that friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves.” Episode 1 introduces the main characters and deals with the death of character Jonathan “Jon” Dixon, who is played by Ron Livingston. Dixon is a successful businessman, who leaves friends and family behind after unexpectedly ending his life.

The other characters and cast members on the show include David Giuntoli, who plays a music teacher and stay-at home father named Eddie Saville; Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, who is searching for more meaning in his life; Allison Miller plays the role of therapist Maggie Bloom; Christina Moses plays chef Regina Howard; Christina Ochoa plays the part of Jon’s assistant Ashley Morales; James Roday plays Gary Mendez; Grace Park is group member Katherine Kim, who is trying to balance her work and home life; Stéphanie Szostak is playing Jon’s widow Delilah Dixon; Lizzy Greene is playing Jon’s teen daughter Sophie Dixon, and Tristan Byon plays the role of Eddie and Katherine’s son Theo Saville.

Episode 2 of the new series is called “Band of Dads” and the official plot description of the episode reads, “The group tries to be there for Sophie as an upcoming father-daughter dance recital approaches; against her better judgment, Maggie agrees to have Rome in for a therapy session; Danny confesses a secret to Gary; Maggie receives an unexpected visitor.” The third episode of the new show is titled “Save the Date” and the synopsis of the episode states, “Gary, Rome and Eddie discover that Jon really thought of everything before his passing by planning a surprise trip for Gary’s birthday at a Bruins fantasy camp; when a grave secret is exposed, Gary’s special day takes a turn for the worse.”

Tune in to see A Million Little Things on Wednesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.