How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Semi-Finals Online

America’s Got Talent 2018 is airing on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, for the semi-finals, on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The semi-finals start on September 4, 2018 and for those who would like to watch the show but do not have cable, there are still several options for watching AGT online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AGT live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

AGT SEMI-FINALS SEASON 13

The grand final will take place on September 18, 2018, with the final winner being announced the next day, according to Billboard. Until then, there will be two weeks of semi-finals, with 22 acts performing. From the quarter-finals, 21 contestants were put through, which means that another wildcard pick will be a part of the semi-finals. According to Gold Derby, the wildcard act is Front Pictures, who was also a wildcard in the quarter-finals.

The 11 acts performing (including Front Pictures) on September 4, 2018 include singer Amanda Mena, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, dance group Junior New System, singer Makayla Phillips, singer Michael Ketterer, stand-up comedian Samuel J. Comroe, close-up magician Shim Lim, musical band Us the Duo, children’s choir Voices of Hope, and acrobatic group Zurcaroh. Included in the acts are four golden buzzer winners – Mena, Phillips, Ketterer, and Zurcaroh. On September 5, 2018, the acts will find out the results of America’s votes.

The remaining acts will then perform on September 11, 2018, with their results being revealed the next day, on September 12, 2018. These acts include The PAC Dance Team, the Angel City Chorale choir, music band We Three, singer Courtney Hadwin, stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak, dance group Da RepubliK, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Noah Guthrie, singer Glennis Grace, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, and danger act Aaron Crow.