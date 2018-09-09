How to Watch Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Reality Show Online

Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, have come out with their own reality show, following the couple as they balance their music, as well as home life together. As the sister of Jessica Simpson and the son of Diana Ross, there can be pressures to live up to the family name. Get to know more about the couple, their show together and how to watch episodes of Ashlee and Evan online. Read on below for the details.

“ASHLEE & EVAN” PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The new series premieres on Sunday, September 9, 2018, and will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. This is the time slot for all new episodes, though encore showings will air throughout the week.

“ASHLEE & EVAN” TV CHANNEL: This show will air on the E! network. It will follow new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

HOW TO WATCH “ASHLEE & EVAN” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels in the main “Fubo” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Welcome Home” and the synopsis states, “After 10 years of being a stay-at-home mom, Ashlee is itching to get back to work; Evan is faced with a new movie opportunity that would take him away from home again.”

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “She’s Back” and the episode description reads, “Ashlee knows what one mistake can do to a career and doesn’t respond well when Evan tries to rush her; Evan seeks advice from his father-in-law, Papa Joe, after going head to head with Ashlee about releasing an unfinished song.”

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 3: The third episode is called “Facing Fears”. It’s plot is described as this, “Evan is forced to relive the memory of his father’s death when Ross asks him to join him rock climbing; hoping to cheer up her husband, Ashlee and the girls brave a fish market to prepare Evan’s favorite cuisine: live seafood.”

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is titled “Friendly Fire” and the description of the episode reads, “When a family trip to Palm Springs is interrupted by a surprise visit from friends, Ashlee and Evan struggle to get on the same page when it comes to family time vs. friends and family time.”

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 5: This episode is titled “Mom Guilt” and the plot description states, “Ashlee’s mom-guilt hits an all-time high when career obligations start to interfere with her home life, forcing Evan and Jaz to play Mr. Moms; Ashlee gets fed up with Evan’s habit of leaving lids off everything from the toothpaste to the almond milk.”

“ASHLEE & EVAN” EPISODE 6: Episode 6 is called “I Do” and the couple’s song “I Do” recently was released, going along with the show. The description of the episode states, “Ashlee and Evan are ready to share their music with the world and perform together for the first time, marking Ashlee’s first live performance in 10 years.” In an interview with E! News, Ross and Simpson said that, “Music was always one of the things that connected us from the beginning. We liked our voices together, and as time went on, we thought it was something that we wanted to share.”

The couple’s single “I Do” is available on Amazon, via Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

