Watch Beverly Hills, 90210 Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Welcome to Beverly Hills, 90210—a ’90s romp soaking in sun, surf and soapy teen drama. The series begins with twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh arriving in California, adjusting to the culture shock of their move from Minnesota to the ritzy, upscale 90210 zipcode. We follow the duo as they attend high school and befriend a cast of characters including bad boy Dylan McKay, socially shy Andrea Zuckerman, wannabe-cool-kid David Silver, spoiled rich girl Kelly Taylor and more, as they learned tough life lessons, and suffer through losses, heartbreak and other social traumas.

Friendships and romances aside, the show was well known for chronicling topical societal issues such as date rape, addiction, eating disorders, alcoholism, AIDS, domestic violence and more, dragging viewers’ favorites characters through difficult life changes and dangerous hurdles as they grew up and learned how to deal.

Darren Star and Aaron Spelling’s Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons and produced a whopping 293 episodes, making most of its young cast gigantic stars. If you’ve missed Tori Spelling’s delicious overacting or yearn to revisit Shannen Doherty’s glory days, here’s how to watch Beverly Hills, 90210 streaming online.

How to Watch Beverly Hills 90210 Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Beverly Hills 90201. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Beverly Hills 90210 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Beverly Hills, 90210 Seasons Are There?

While the cast fluctuated throughout its time on the air, Beverly Hills, 90210 spent 10 seasons following its characters through high school, college and adulthood.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 1

22 Episodes | October 1990 – May 1991

Twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh move with their parents from the midwest to the rich and seemingly fabulous city of Beverly Hills, Calif. They begin their sophomore year at West Beverly Hills High School, where they meet new friends who seem to have it all. As time goes on, Brenda and Brandon realize how everyone is just as lost as them, giving them new appreciation for their home lives and the ability to discern reality from image.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 2

28 Episodes | July 1991 – May 1992

The serial social adventures of Brenda and Brandon continue including a pregnancy scare, a troubled and unstable girlfriend and a cameo by Color Me Badd. Brenda’s on-and-off-again relationship with bad boy Dylan causes issues between her and her disapproving parents. New girl Emily Valentine weighs Brandon down with her mischievous behavior and unruly attitude. Kelly hooks up with older guy Jake (who later shows up on Melrose Place), and Donna’s mermaid Halloween costume makes a splash.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 3

30 Episodes | July 1992 – May 1993

It’s the summer before senior year and Brenda and Dylan are still together despite her parents’ concerns. To try to pull them apart, her parents send Brenda to Paris with Donna who’s traveling there to do some modeling. While Brenda is MIA, an attraction forms between Dylan and Kelly and the two fire up a summer fling. The seniors start to face their futures, while David has trouble accepting that his friends are leaving for college while he’s stuck in high school.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 4

32 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

The gang starts college and magically they all attend the same school: the fictional California University. Andrea turns down Yale and Brenda returns after a failed attempt at returning home to Minnesota. Season 4 has the most abrupt change in tone, making way for the soapier and sexier seasons down the road. Storylines become a little repetitive with infidelity, date rape, racism and drug use scenarios in play, but there’s also new material for the actors to play with including anti-Semitism, pregnancy, campus scandals and newly discovered siblings. Notably, this is the last season to include all of the show’s original cast members.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 5

32 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995

It’s sophomore year of college and Dylan’s addiction problems show reappear. Brenda decides to stay in drama school in London (Doherty was fired from the show), leaving her room at the Walsh’s house empty for Cindy and Jim’s friend’s daughter Valerie Malone. Valerie heads to Beverly Hills following her father’s suicide and has a lot of trouble adapting. She catches the eye of both Steve and Dylan, smokes pot in the Walsh’s house and spends too much time in shady pool halls. Clare Arnold enters first as Brandon’s stalker and later as David’s rebound after Donna dumps him. This season also sees the introduction of Ray Pruit, Donna’s new boyfriend.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 6

32 Episodes | September 1995 – May 1996

Kelly returns with new boyfriend Colin Robins after choosing neither Brandon nor Dylan in the prior season’s finale. Valerie remains an outsider, while Donna and Ray are still together despite previous relationship problems. Dylan continues trying to find his father’s killer. David deals with his mother’s mental health issues.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 7

32 Episodes | August 1996 – May 1997

The Beverly Hills gang approaches their senior year of college and the drama rages on. Season 7 brings natural disasters, more personal demons and continued relationship snags. Donna loses her virginity, Kelly gets pregnant, and David continuous his struggle with mental illness. A terrifying hostage situation occurs on the C.U. campus putting everyone in immediate danger.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 8

32 Episodes | September 1997 – May 1998

Adulthood comes fast in their personal and professional lives as the group deals with bad working conditions, rape allegations, infidelity, sexual harassment, shootings, amnesia, parenthood, drug abuse, prostitution, homosexual rights and crime. With school finally over for good, Brandon, Kelly, Donna, David, Steve, Val, and newbies Noah and Carly continue living through the most dramatic of life events. Kelly experiences a drive-by shooting, Brandon and Kelly plans their wedding, and Donna overdoses.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 9

26 Episodes | September 1998 – May 1999

Brandon and Kelly’s wedding is called off; though Kelly winds up regretting the decision, Brandon decides it’s best to move on. Valerie admits to murdering her father. David faces statutory rape charges after sleeping with a 17-year-old groupie. Dylan takes heroine and ends up injuring Donna while high. At the end of the season, Kelly is raped and must confront her attacker one final time.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 10

27 Episodes | September 1999 – May 2000

Dylan goes back to college, while David revs up to become a shock jock. Christina Aguilera performs at the Peach Pit After Dark. Steve proposes to a pregnant Janet after thinking through his commitment issues. Noah is kidnapped by drug dealers, Kelly gets engaged to Matt but still pines for Dylan, and Janet struggles with being a working mom. Dylan gets the surprise of a lifetime: his father is still alive. David and Donna get back together before the series bows out for good.

What Are the Best Beverly Hills, 90210 Episodes?

Here’s a list of the best Beverly Hills, 90210 episodes.

Season 5, Episode 13: “Up in Flames”

Emily Valentine returns and asks Brandon to meet up, but he breaks her heart by telling her he’s dating Kelly. Steve and Griffin organize a rave at an abandoned house in Hollywood, but the house has faulty electrical issues. The house catches on fire and while Ray rescues Steve and Valerie, Kelly and Allison are trapped downstairs with no means of escape.

Season 4, Episode 28: “Acting Out”

The Brenda/Kelly drama continues as Brenda feels betrayed when Kelly decides to audition against her in the school play. Clare tricks Brandon into taking her to her boarding school senior prom. A medical emergency brings Andrea to the hospital.

Season 3, Episode 22: “The Child Is Father to the Man”

Dylan grapples with the death of his father, evading reporters and dealing with his own personal demons. He learns a shocking truth about his dad and his dad’s fiance, Christine. Brenda invites Dylan to stay with the Walshes, making Kelly uncomfortable. Brandon’s gambling problem spirals out of control, while Dylan walks the line of a possible relapse.

Season 3, Episode 28: “Something in the Air”

Donna attends a disciplinary hearing after getting caught drinking on prom night and is told she can’t participate in graduation. Her own mother shuns her, but her friends plan a school-wide demonstation in front of the school board chanting, “Donna Martin graduates!” over and over.

Season 7, Episode 18: “We Interrupt This Program”

Evan admits to Donna that he is her stalker. When she tells Brandon, Evan pulls a gun and holds everyone hostage, forcing Brandon to put him on the air. Donna eventually convinces him to put the gun down right as a SWAT team busts in to take him away. Valerie threatens to fire Tom unless he stops seeing Kelly.

Season 5, Episode 23: “Love Hurts”

An alleged rapist is released from custody putting everyone on campus on edge. The real rapist targets Donna, but David shows up at her apartment to save the day. When Donna calls him “Dave,” he knows something’s wrong and he breaks into her bedroom to take down her attacker. Steve tries to book The Flaming Lips for the After Dark, and Dylan learns about Andrea’s affair.

Who Are the Actors in the Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast?

Beverly Hills, 90210 turned many of its cast members into overnight stars.

Jason Priestley as Brandon Walsh

Brandon was often the moral center of the show. His friends would approach him whenever things got rough (i.e., drug, health or legal problems, among others). Brandon also had his fair share of drinking and gambling issues, however. Priestley has been steadily working having appeared in shows like Private Eyes and Call Me Fitz.

Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh

Brenda met and dated Dylan when she arrived in Beverly Hills. Her friendship with Kelly often took center stage, especially when an awkward love triangle formed between the two women and Dylan. After four seasons on 90210, Doherty starred in Mallrats, Charmed and cameoed as herself in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Jennie Garth as Kelly Taylor

Kelly starts off as a spoiled rich teen, but later develops into a well-grounded twenty-something. She survived a drug-addicted mother, an almost-rape and was nearly burned alive at a rave. Later in the series, she opens a clothing store with Donna. Garth is also known for starring in What I Like About You with Amanda Bynes and for reprising her role as Kelly in the 90210 reboot series.

Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders

Steve is a light-hearted Cali guy who drives a vet and Ziering is the dude from all those Sharknado movies!

Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman

Andrea is a devout student who crushed hard on Brandon when the two worked at the school newspaper together. Carteris has provided voices for many video games and has also appeared on My Alibi, Code Black and The Middle.

Luke Perry as Dylan McKay

Dylan is the stereotypical bad boy, alcoholic and ladies man. He was often a loner until the 90210 gang pulled together. He was destroyed when his father was killed, only to be shocked when Papa McKay reappeared having faked his own death. Perry has starred in movies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 8 Seconds, and found recent success on the series Riverdale.

Brian Austin Green as David Silver

David was always trying to get in with the popular crowd. He was beyond distraught when his friend Scott accidentally shot himself. David dates Donna for most of the series and the two eventually wed. Green played Derek Reese in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and also had roles in Smallville and Anger Management.

Tori Spelling as Donna Martin

Donna is a ditzy, sweet goody-goody who gets stuck in an abusive relationship with Ray before ultimately marrying David. She almost doesn’t graduate high school after getting caught drinking at the senior prom. Spelling also appeared in shows like Smallville and Mystery Girls, and movies like Scary Movie 2 and The House of Yes.

Rounding out the cast are Brenda and Brandon’s parents, Jim and Cindy, played by James Eckhouse and Carol Potter. Joe E. Tata plays Nat Bussichio, owner of The Peach Pit, and Tiffani Thiessen shakes things up as the emotionally disturbed Valerie Malone.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Beverly Hills, 90210?

Emma Caulfield Ford as Susan Keats

Caulfield Ford starred in 30 episodes of the show playing Brandon’s love interest in Season 6 and editor of the college newspaper. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Anya in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Rebecca Gayheart as Antonia “Toni” Marchette

Toni was daughter of Dylan’s father’s supposed killer, mobster Tony Marchette. She becomes romantically involved with Dylan and later marries him only to be killed by a hitman her father hired to knock off Dylan the day after their wedding. Gayheart is known for movies like Scream 2, Jawbreaker and Urban Legend.

Christine Elise as Emily Valentine

Emily Valentine is a troubled newb to West Beverly became romantically involved with Brandon and later drugged Brandon with a drug called euphoria. She went on a spree of mischief proving to be the series’ first Valerie way before Thiessen ever moved to Beverly Hills.

Matthew Perry as Roger Azarian

Before he shot up to Friends superstar-dom, Perry appeared in one first season episode of 90210 as Roger, a popular high school student.

Vivaca A. Fox as Sharice Ashe

Fox had a small role in a Season 2 episode where her character Sharice connects with Brandon.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Beverly Hills, 90210?</h2 Darren Star: Beverly Hills, 90210 Creator, Writer and Producer

Besides 90210, Star is best known for creating Melrose Place and Sex and the City.

Aaron Spelling: Beverly Hills, 90210 Executive Producer

Before he passed away in 2006, Spelling produced classic TV hits like Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat and Dynasty before moving on to work on shows like 90210 and Charmed.

Where Beverly Hills, 90210 Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Beverly Hills was a hit both domestically and internationally, airing in countries like Romania, Malaysia, Serbia and more, and making its cast bonafide stars seemingly overnight. Although cast members came and went (Doherty was famously fired after the show’s fourth season), the juicy melodrama and sunny Californian scenery kept audiences glued, with ratings hitting as high as 18.3 million in its peak.

The show has been parodied in countless forms, showing just how far its legacy reaches. From Family Guy and Saturday Night Live to older series like The Ben Stiller Show, Beverly Hills has remained relevant throughout the years thanks to its history of being at the forefront of the ’90s pop culture zeitgeist. Garth and Spelling even guest judged on the ninth season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race where the contestants acted in a parody called “Beverly Hills, 9021-HO.”

For those who enjoy the soapy joys of teens and young twentysomethings, 90210 delivers it all: stalkers, drugs, growing pains, sex, love triangles, you name it. Although it may be dated, it’s still one of TV legend Aaron Spelling’s greatest productions and one of the most satisfying guilty pleasures in television history.