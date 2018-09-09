Black Girls Rock Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Noteworthy black women in the music and entertainment industry will be honored Sunday night at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in the appropriately named 2018 Black Girls Rock Awards.

The show, which has already been taped, will air Sunday, September 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

BET is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV

BET is included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Queen Latifah hosted this year’s show, which was taped in late August and will see a bevy of huge names honored.

Naomi Campbell will receive the “Black Girl Magic Award.” Janet Jackson will be given the “Rockstar Award,” which is “given to phenomenal women in music who are cultural innovators and whose work exhibits a commitment to the craftsmanship, creativity, integrity and elevation of high art.” The “Living Legend Award” will go to Judith Jamison, the highly regarded dancer and choreographer.

Actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe (Master of None) will be given the “Shot Caller Award.” Mary J. Blige, one of the greatest R&B artists of all-time, will be honored with the “Star Power Award.” Activist Tarana Burke will be recognized as the “Community Change Agent.”

There will also be a handful of performers, including Victory, Tamia, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Stephanie Mills, Jazmine Sullivan, Rapsody, Ledisi, Cynthia Ervio, H.E.R, and Jacqueline Green.