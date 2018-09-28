How to Watch ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 9 Premiere Online

Season 9 of Blue Bloods premieres tonight, on the CBS network, as part of the 2018 Fall line up. For those hoping to watch the new season, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show other than via television. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Blue Bloods live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Blue Bloods show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Playing With Fire” and the plot synopsis of the premiere reads, “Danny takes a case involving a drug cartel member who he believes torched his house; Erin is given a promotion but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations.” The second episode is called “Meet the New Boss” and the description of episode 2 states that, “Gormley tries to locate a former NYPD detective he believes may be a threat to Frank’s safety; Erin navigates office politics when she chooses to reopen a closed case; Jamie is transferred to a new precinct with a lot of problems.”

The third episode of the new season is titled “Mind Games” and the plot description of this episode reads, “Danny investigates a case involving a woman who shot her husband while she was drunk; Anthony defies Erin’s orders to drop an assault case; Frank holds an emergency drill for his inner circle.”

When it comes to what to expect from some of your favorite characters on the show this season, things are going to get a bit intense (as usual), according to TV Insider, as executive producer, Kevin Wade reveals, “Their precinct in a rougher neighborhood has them trying to navigate the current climate in which cops feel under siege.”

Early on this season, a new cast member appears – an arsonist and vicious killer named Louis Delgado (played by Lou Diamond Phillips). EP Wade stated that, “We meet him in the premiere and then he gets away.” Another familiar face this season, as confirmed by CBS, is someone seen on the show before. Country Living reports that, “Neuwirth returns as Kelly Peterson, the corporation counsel who handles civil claims against the department.” Peterson returns in the second episode of the season.

Blue Bloods takes over the 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT time slot on Friday nights for the CBS channel. Additional television shows premiering tonight, on CBS, as well as other main networks, include Hell’s Kitchen, Hawaii Five-O and MacGuyver. For those shows airing on the CBS network, the same live streaming options that are listed above, can be applied to them as well.