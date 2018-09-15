Watch Boy Meets World Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

As far as ABC shows go, Boy Meets World was one of the best. The show, which focused on the Matthews family, was more or less a coming-of-age series focused around a boy named Cory, played by Ben Savage. The series went on to feature Cory in college, airing for seven seasons and 158 episodes. While the show started in the early ’90s, it wrapped up in 2000.

Produced by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, Boy Meets World spent its entire run on ABC, although it also aired in syndication on The Disney Channel. The Matthews family were a wholesome, yet not flawless, household who lived around Philadelphia. A spin-off of the show, focusing on Cory’s daughter, also aired for a few years featuring cameos from the original cast.

Boy Meets World is currently streaming, meaning you can relive some of your favorite Matthews family moments. If you want to watch Boy Meets World online, you might want to make sure you catch the best episodes and most memorable seasons.

Here’s how to watch Boy Meets World streaming online.

How to Watch Boy Meets World Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Boy Meets World. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Boy Meets World on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Boy Meets World Seasons Are There?

There are seven seasons of Boy Meets World. The show starts with Cory’s adventures in middle school, and the series grew up with him, as seasons six and seven feature him in college. Here’s what happened during each season.

Boy Meets World Season 1

22 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

In the first season of the show, Cory Matthews is in 8th grade. It’s a big time for him — his prime interest is sports, and he’s a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Themes involve his best friendship with his friend Shawn Hunter, played by Rider Strong, and his quality time with his family. In the episode titled “The Play’s the Thing,” Cory learns a little bit about Shakespeare’s Hamlet along with fellow students Topanga and Minkus. In “Boy Meets Girl,” the guys learn a little more about puberty — and Cory actually ends up asking Topanga out on a date.

Boy Meets World Season 2

23 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995

It’s the beginning of high school for Cory, Topanga, and Shawn. Mr. Feeny, their teacher from 8th grade, “graduates” to high school along with them. But this time, he’s the principal. More interested in girls, especially when he realizes he’s the only one who’s not part of a couple, Cory enlists his brother Eric (who’s played by Will Friedle) for some advice. Cory also tries to run for class president in the second season, with Shawn as his campaign manager. Robin Leach and Nancy Kerrigan both have cameos this season.

Boy Meets World Season 3

22 Episodes | September 1995 – May 1996

Cory and Topanga become a full-fledged couple in season three, even though it took a little bit of planning from Shawn to get to that level. He also drops the “L” bomb a little early, which throw off the people around him. Shawn tries to adopt a pig, but Topanga doesn’t think his apartment is a good place for him to live. Eric and Cory also get together to throw a rave, totally forgetting that the party is set on the same day as their parents’ anniversary. Trying to prove his dedication to Topanga, Cory travels all the way to Walt Disney World to show how much he cares.

Boy Meets World Season 4

22 Episodes | September 1996 – May 1997

Cory and Eric’s dad, Alan, spontaneously quits his job as a manager of a supermarket. Although they’re still only dating Topanga realizes she has completely different parenting views that Cory, and she wonders whether or not the relationship is built to last. Shawn and Cory plot to turn Mr. Feeny’s home into a Bed and Breakfast as a way to raise some money. Topanga learns she has to move to Pittsburgh, which she hides from Cory.

Boy Meets World Season 5

24 Episodes | October 1997 – May 1998

During the fifth season, Cory films a documentary about Shawn, and Shawn’s initially-unknown brother Jack makes an appearance. There’s a crossover episode with Sabrina the Teenage Witch that involves time travel, and Cory starts doubting if he’s meant to be with Topanga forever due to her incredibly different Christmas traditions. Cory and Topanga also have their high school prom, and question whether or not they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Boy Meets World Season 6

22 Episodes | September 1998 – May 1999

Topanga proposes to Cory, and Cory doesn’t know how to handle it at first, before agreeing to elope. But the two realize just in time that they might not be ready for marriage yet. Cory tries hard to take on a bunch of classes at college, but cracks under the pressure — and goes to find Mr. Feeny for a little bit of inspiration and wisdom. Eric tries his hand at reality television after filming his roommates, in particular, his female roommate Rachel. Cory’s mom gives birth to another boy, Joshua Gabriel, and Topanga gets ready for wedding planning but finds out in the midst of it that her parents are separating.

Boy Meets World Season 7

23 Episodes | September 1999 – May 2000

Topanga calls off her wedding to Cory after hearing about her parents’ divorce, and Angela — Shawn’s longterm girlfriend — breaks up with him a well. To try and solve the issue, Cory and Shawn travel to Pittsburgh to try and get Topanga’s parents to reconsider their relationship. Topanga reconsiders, and the two continue to plan their wedding. On the day of, Shawn and Cory get into a big fight, which jeopardizes their friendship. The show ends with a meaningful farewell that Mr. Feeny gives to his favorite students back in their old classroom.

What Are the Best Boy Meets World Episodes?

Even though Boy Meets World introduced new characters and personal obstacles as the series went on, the show never really lost its focus — it was always about how Cory handled both his family and friends, and growing up. Here are some of the best Boy Meets World episodes you won’t want to skip.

Season 4 , Episode 21: “Cult Fiction”

Shawn spent the majority of the show as a somewhat troubled kid, especially since his home situation wasn’t ideal. In “Cult Fiction,” Shawn tries to find some acceptance and ends up joining a cult called The Centre. It’s tough for him to leave, but he faces reality after Mr. Turne — who was always a father figure to him — gets in a serious motorcycle accident.

Season 3, Episode 21: “The Happiest Show On Earth”

Like many ABC sitcoms, Boy Meets World had an episode focused in Disney World. Airing in 1996, the plot revolves around Cory trying to win back Topanga and tell her how much she means to him. Cory confides some of his fears to a dolphin while on his trip.

Season 4, Episode 2: “Hair Today, Goon Tomorrow

After trying to tell Cory that personal appearance doesn’t matter, Topanga manages to cut off her hair with a pair of scissors like it’s no big deal while in the hallway. But soon after, she realizes what she’s done. It inspires her to get a makeover, which makes Cory even more insecure.

Who Are the Actors in the Boy Meets World Cast?

One of the reasons why the show is so beloved is since the actors behind the Matthews family were relatable. And, their family and friends were also depicted as solid, if not slightly flawed, characters that helped guide them. There’ll only be one Mr. Feeny, and he’ll always be one of the best fictional teachers around. Here’s what the cast has been up to since Boy Meets World aired.

As the brother of Fred Savage, Ben Savage proved that he’s part of a very talented family. Savage had bit parts in shows like Chuck and Shake It Up before appearing in the official Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, focused around Cory and Topanga’s daughter. The show was canceled in 2018, and Savage went on to play Gene in the series Still The King.

William Daniels played Mr. Feeny, the neighbor and teacher of Cory and the gang. Appearing in a couple episodes of Girl Meets World throughout the run of the series, Daniels is best known for voicing K.I.T.T. in Night Rider and playing Dr. Mark Craig in St. Elsewhere

Betsy Randle as Amy Matthews

Betsy Randle played Cory’s mom, Amy. In 2003, she appeared in four episodes of the television series Charmed. More recently, she was in two episodes of Adam Ruins Everything playing Donna Rehm.

Will Friedle as Eric Matthews

Will Friedle created quite the career for himself in voiceover work after Boy Meets World ended. Still, he’s a fan of the show. Some of his most notable credits include Teen Titans Go! where he voices Kid Flash, and Transformers: Robots in Disguise where he voices Bumblebee. He’s currently working on Painters Guild, where he talks to professional artists who paint figurines.

Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter

Shawn Hunter was Cory’s best friend, so fingers crossed that the two also got along just as well off-set. Rider Strong was featured in a few episodes of Girl Meets World but was better known for directing the show. He’s credited on 16 episodes.

William Russ as Alan Matthews

William Russ hasn’t had any issue finding work since Boy Meets World wrapped p. He appeared in three episodes of Colony, was featured in an episode of Grimm, and recently completed a short called Open Season.

Danielle Fishel as Topanga Lawrence

Danielle Fishel will likely always be known as Topanga, which may be why she openly accepted the spot on Girl Meets World. Other credits include voiceoever work on Gravity Falls and the role of Marla in Dorm Daze.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Boy Meets World?

The show featured a lot of guest stars throughout its seven seasons on the air. Here are the most important Boy Meets World guest stars.

Adam Scott as Griff Hawkins

Yes — Leslie Knope’s fictional husband was once featured as a bully named Griff on Boy Meets World. He appeared in four episodes which aired between 1994 and 1995

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Jennifer Love Fefferman

Hewitt’s role in Boy Meets World was more or less a parody. She appeared in the episode “And Then There Was Shawn,” which poked a little fun at horror tropes. Since Hewitt was in I Know What You Did Last Summer it was only fitting to have her on the set.

Brittany Murphy as Trini Martin

When the show first aired, Topanga was seen as a dork. Then, she kind of fit in with Cory’s friend group as their relationship bloomed. But who was left behind? Trini Martin, one of her original friends. Brittany Murphy only appeared in two episodes that aired in 1995.

Fred Savage as Stuart

It made sense to have Fred Savage on an episode of the show, and a joy to see both Savage brothers together. The elder Savage played Stuart, a cool new professor who gets a little too casual with his students in the episode “Everybody Loves Stuart.”

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Boy Meets World?

Boy Meets World was created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, who often brought on interesting directors — for example, Micky Dolenz from The Monkees is credited on two episodes. Here are some of the crew members who were present throughout the run of the series.

Michael Jacobs and April Kelly: Boy Meets World Creators

Michael Jacobs alsos created the TGIF show Dinosaurs which only briefly overlapped with Boy Meets World. He was also behind the scenes on Girl Meets World prior to its cancelation. April Kelly’s most notable shows happened prior to Boy Meets World — she was a writer on Mork & Mindy and Webster.

Jeff McCracken: Boy Meets World Director and Supervising Producer

Jeff McCracken hasn’t had too many credits since Boy Meets World ended. While he’s still producing and acting on occasion, his last directing credit was an episode of The Site Life of Zack and Cody back in 2005.

Jeff Menell: Boy Meets World Writer and Executive Story Editor

Jeff Menell is credited on 53 episodes of the show, and stuck with it throughout the whole series. He also played Santa in the 1999 episode “Family Trees.” But he mostly stuck to working on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World — his only other credit is as a producer on an episode of the 2003 series Lost at Home.

Where Boy Meets World Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Boy Meets World doesn’t have many haters — it was a funny and heartwarming show that mostly everyone could relate to on some level, either as a teacher, a parent, or a middle school student who wasn’t all that confident. Boy Meets World proved that nerds could conquer, and that relationships come in all shapes and sizes.

Like most family sitcoms, the show tackled a few serious topics in a way that was digestible to the audience. And unlike a few other shows airing around that time, they did it in a way that’d still hold up today. Boy Meets World has stronger seasons in comparison to your age (for example, those of us who are older might not relate too well to Cory as an eighth grader in the first season) but the show, as a whole, still holds up.