How to Watch Season 3 of TV Show ‘Bull’ Online

The TV show Bull premieres season 3 tonight on the CBS network, but, if you don’t have cable, that could be a problem. Fortunately, there are several ways to watch the show without a cable log in or subscription. If you do not have a cable TV subscription, there are several ways to still watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Bull live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Bull episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Season 3 of Bull is also available on Amazon for purchase. You can also add the season to your “watch list” if you are an Amazon user.

For more information on season 3 of the show, read on below.

“BULL” SEASON 3 TIME & SCHEDULE: Bull premieres on September 24, 2018, on Monday night, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. The show will continue to fill this time slot throughout the season.

“BULL” SEASON 3 SYNOPSIS: According to Amazon, the plot synopsis for season 3 fo the show states, “Season three of Bull finds Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) returning to work at TAC after recovering from his heart attack. His first case back is a tough one, as he asks his team to help defend an insurance company who is being sued by a young mother who was denied coverage for a liver transplant.”

“BULL” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode of the show is titled “The Ground Beneath Their Feet”. The plot description of episode 1 reads, “Bull returns to work with a new rich client for the firm to represent; an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant.”

“BULL” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the season is called “Jury Duty” and the plot synopsis for the episode describes it as, “Dr. Jason Bull and the team of experts at his trial consulting firm employ psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to understand jurors, lawyers, witnesses and defendants and construct effective narratives to help their clients win.”

“BULL” SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: The third episode of the season is titled “Excessive Force”.

“BULL” SEASON 3 CAST CHANGES: According to TV Insider, actress Annabelle Attanasio, who plays security expert Cable McCror on the show, has left the series and the announcement came before the season 3 premiere, over the summer. In an official statement, Attanasio explained that, “I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years. Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity. While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates.”