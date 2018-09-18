WATCH: ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer: ‘I’m Not What You Think I Am’

“I’m not what you think I am.”

Carol Danvers, Captian Marvel, becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Starring Brie Larson as Danvers, the film opens in March of 2019. The $152 million production also stars Samuel L Jackson, Gemma Chan and Jude Law.

This isn’t your grandfather’s Captain Marvel. (Well maybe. Part of the opening — spoiler alert: That Blockbuster.) The hero is a shero and you have to give it up for the way it’s handled in the titles.

when the screen went from "her" to "a hero"……………i felt that #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/Q7bQ0MFy31 — ᵈᵘᵐᵇ ʰᵒᵉ ᵉⁿᵉʳᵍʸ (@frostyIoki) September 18, 2018

Six months out and Marvel, super hero, and action flick fans (and stans) cannot wait.

So the set-up for the reveal of the trailer was part of the Good Morning America segment that had Larson and GMA host at the National Air & Space Museum and the Smithsonian’s IMAX theater.

#CaptainMarvel feels are real as @brielarson exchanges pins with US Air Force General Officer who was also America’s first female Air Force pilot, Jeannie Leavitt! pic.twitter.com/k3naibJY8t — Lorraine Cink 🌈 (@lorrainecink) September 18, 2018

As part of the segment, Larson meets with US Air Force Brigadier General Jeannie M. Leavitt, who in 1993 became the U.S. Air Force’s first female fighter pilot. She was also the first woman to command a USAF combat fighter wing. Leavitt and Larson exchanges pins.

Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, in theaters March 8, 2019! pic.twitter.com/h5fbxZwc1L — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) September 18, 2018

Monday night Larson tweeted her own tease on the trailer release with a simple emoji. And just after the release, this:

‘Look Mom, I’m a superhero.”