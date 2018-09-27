How to Watch ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 7 Online

Season 7 of Chicago Fire premieres episode 1 of the season tonight. For those without a cable subscription or log in information, you may be trying to find an alternative way to watch the show, aside from watching TV. Fortunately, there are several online methods for watching new Chicago Fire episodes online. The show premieres on the NBC network at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Fire live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Fire live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Fire episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Season 7 of Chicago Fire is also available on Amazon for purchase. Bonus material can be purchased for $1.99 – $2.99 on Amazon, while the entire season can be bought for $29.99 – $34.99. Fans can also watch episodes of the show or live TV on the NBC website, but viewers will need to sign up, by using their TV provider. Viewers will need a cable subscription to watch episodes of the show via NBC.

According to Parade, when Chicago Fire picks back up for the new season, there is a two-month time jump. The showrunner, Derek Haas, revealed that, “We’re going to move about two months into the future from when the finale took place. So, we usually do that just to line it up with summer unless we have a cliffhanger where you just need to see the next two minutes, and then we usually time jump within the episode. This one we’re time jumping before the episode starts.”

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “A Closer Eye” and the plot description of the premiere episode states, “Reeling from Dawson’s continued absence, Casey makes a rash move during a rescue, while Brett struggles with a series of replacement partners; meanwhile, Boden faces scrutiny from Commissioner Grissom, who sends his deputy to monitor Firehouse 51.” The second episode of the season is called “Going to War” and the description of episode 2 reads, “Firehouse 51 bands together to fight a raging fire on the 20th floor of the residential high-rise where Jay and Will Halstead’s father lives and has gone missing; in the midst of the chaos, Brett learns unsettling information about her new partner.”

The third episodes of the new season is called “Thirty Percent Sleight of Hand”. The description of episode 3 reads, “Severide investigates a victim’s motives after rescuing him and his child from a car accident; Boden clashes with Gorsch over appointing a new lieutenant; Mouch reaches out to a fellow firefighter; Cruz discovers he has a new admirer.”

The new season airs on Wednesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT.